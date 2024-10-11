Argent Launches Telegram Accelerator Program, Offering $25,000 Grants To Mini-App Developers

In Brief Argent launched Telegram Accelerator Program, encouraging teams to build mini-apps using its Telegram Wallet SDK and Starknet’s technology.

Mobile non-custodial wallet Argent unveiled the launch of an accelerator program aimed at developing mini-applications for Telegram. Applications are currently open and will remain so until November 1st.

The new Telegram Accelerator Program provides teams with the tools and resources necessary to build mini-apps utilizing the Argent Telegram Wallet SDK and Starknet’s Layer 2 scaling technology. Spanning seven weeks, the program is created to support up to 20 high-quality teams in making and launching their projects. It is set to commence on November 18th and conclude on January 5th.

Participating teams will receive an initial grant of $25,000, which is non-dilutive. After successfully completing the program, they will be eligible for follow-up grants of up to $1 million to implement their go-to-market strategies. Participating teams will also benefit from close support and mentorship from the teams at Argent and the Starknet Foundation.

The program welcomes projects from all sectors, encompassing gaming, DeFi, and SocialFi. Projects are anticipated to leverage Telegram’s native features, such as messaging, bots, groups, channels, as well as Telegram Stars. Eligible teams must demonstrate a proven track record of building Web3 or Web2 applications and show a commitment to developing a viable product and executing a go-to-market strategy.

Argent Telegram Wallet: What Is It?

It is a self-custody wallet integrated within the Telegram messaging platform. By utilizing account abstraction, it provides users with an optimal experience while allowing them to maintain full ownership of their assets.

Some of its notable features include the absence of onboarding requirements, biometric unlocking, and session keys that enable smooth interactions with mini-apps and bots. Users can send money to over 1 billion Telegram users, even if they do not have a wallet. Additionally, it utilizes Starknet‘s scalability, supporting over 500 transactions per second with transaction fees that are less than a cent.

