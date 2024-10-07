Telegram Introduces Limited-Edition ‘Gifts’, Enabling Recipients To Convert Them Into TON-Based NFTs

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Telegram introduced “Gifts” ahead of the holiday season, allowing recipients to showcase them on profiles or sell them in exchange for Stars.

Social media platform and messaging service Telegram introduced a new feature called “Gifts” ahead of the holiday season. This will allow recipients to showcase their gifts on their profiles or sell them in exchange for Stars.

As per the announcement, some gifts will be available in limited quantities, and Telegram will later support the conversion of these limited-edition gifts into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. This will enable users to auction or trade these tokenized gifts outside the platform, with ownership being securely recorded on the blockchain.

Following the release of the Gift, the initial supply, including 500,000 lollipops and 100,000 cherry blossoms, was quickly sold out, according to the platform. Telegram is currently working on an update to improve how sold-out items are managed and is considering introducing more gifts.

Telegram Enhances User Experience

Telegram is recognized as a leading messaging platform, known for its alignment with many principles of the cryptocurrency ethos and its extensive global user base. The platform has more than 900 million active users each month and sees over 1 trillion channel views monthly.

The successful integration of emerging technologies into the Telegram user experience is seen as a key factor in driving the platform’s continued growth.

In June, Telegram introduced Stars, an internal cryptocurrency aimed at enhancing the user experience within its ecosystem. This move was largely driven by the desire to overcome restrictions imposed by the App Store and Google Play, which had previously limited direct interaction between users and Telegram and enforced strict guidelines. By implementing this internal purchasing system, Telegram provides a more seamless and compliant experience for its vast user base.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson