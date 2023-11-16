Markets News Report
November 16, 2023

StraitsX Receives Approval to Issue SGD and USD Stablecoins in Singapore

by
Published: November 16, 2023 at 1:50 am Updated: November 16, 2023 at 1:51 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 16, 2023 at 1:50 am

In Brief

Singapore’s Monetary Authority has provisionally approved StraitsX to issue stablecoins in SGD and USD, marking a significant step in the city-state’s embrace of regulated digital currencies.

Singapore Approves StraitsX to Issue SGD and USD Stablecoins

In a significant move bolstering the digital currency sector, Singapore’s Monetary Authority (MAS) has granted in-principle approval to StraitsX for issuing stablecoins pegged to the Singapore dollar (XSGD) and US dollar (XUSD). This decision aligns with MAS’s upcoming framework for regulating stablecoins, indicating a proactive approach towards the evolving crypto market.

StraitsX’s Stablecoin Roadmap for Singapore

StraitsX has already made strides with XSGD, facilitating over 7.7 billion transactions since October 2020. The addition of XUSD will further expand its portfolio, adhering to MAS’s guidelines to ensure a stable 1:1 peg to their respective fiat currencies and guaranteeing redemption rights for holders.

Stablecoins like XSGD and XUSD represent a credible medium for both domestic and cross-border transactions. Their stability, compared to more volatile cryptocurrencies, makes them an attractive option for businesses and individuals seeking reliable digital payments. The rise of stablecoins could revolutionize payment systems, offering faster, more efficient transactions without the traditional banking system’s constraints.

Global Impact and Future Prospects

As Singapore continues to position itself as a hub for fintech innovation, the authorization of stablecoins by StraitsX could set a precedent for other countries exploring digital currencies. Singapore’s regulatory stance reflects a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring financial stability and security.

The approval for StraitsX comes amid increasing global scrutiny of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, highlighting the need for robust regulatory frameworks to manage risks associated with digital assets.

With its strategic position in Southeast Asia and commitment to regulatory clarity, Singapore seems likely to remain at the forefront of digital currency innovation, setting the stage for further developments in the crypto sphere.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

From zkProofs to Layer-3 Rollup: zkLink’s Vince Yang Reveals Missing Link to Revolutionize DeFi

by Victor Dey
November 16, 2023

Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Community Meetup Triumphs in Istanbul, Showcases Leading Zero Knowledge Expert Insights

by Alisa Davidson
November 15, 2023

Zeliq Launches Generative AI Copilot to Ease Sales Workflows

by Victor Dey
November 15, 2023

Atlas Raises $6 Million Funding to Develop ‘3D Generative AI Platform’ for Gaming and Virtual Worlds

by Victor Dey
November 14, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Chinese Football Gambling Ads Flood Hundreds of Cloned Websites

by Nik Asti
November 16, 2023

Baidu CEO Robin Li Urges Caution on Rapid AI Development in China

by Nik Asti
November 15, 2023

Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Community Meetup Triumphs in Istanbul, Showcases Leading Zero Knowledge Expert Insights

by Alisa Davidson
November 15, 2023

Digital Tenge’s Debut Transaction Paves the Way for Kazakhstan’s Crypto Landscape

by Nik Asti
November 15, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Chinese Football Gambling Ads Flood Hundreds of Cloned Websites
Markets News Report
Chinese Football Gambling Ads Flood Hundreds of Cloned Websites
by Nik Asti
November 16, 2023
Baidu CEO Robin Li Urges Caution on Rapid AI Development in China
News Report Technology
Baidu CEO Robin Li Urges Caution on Rapid AI Development in China
by Nik Asti
November 15, 2023
Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Community Meetup Triumphs in Istanbul, Showcases Leading Zero Knowledge Expert Insights
Business News Report
Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Community Meetup Triumphs in Istanbul, Showcases Leading Zero Knowledge Expert Insights
by Alisa Davidson
November 15, 2023
Shytoshi Kusama Signals Bullish Future for Shiba Inu (SHIB); Investors Expect Impending InQubeta (QUBE) Price Rally by 2024
Sponsored Markets
Shytoshi Kusama Signals Bullish Future for Shiba Inu (SHIB); Investors Expect Impending InQubeta (QUBE) Price Rally by 2024
by Gregory Pudovsky
November 15, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.