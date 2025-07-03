Gate Launches xStocks Trading Platform, Bridging Crypto And Global Capital Markets

In Brief Gate has launched xStocks, the world’s first futures and spot trading section for fully collateralized tokenized US stocks, enabling global users to trade these assets with cryptocurrencies like USDT without KYC, bridging traditional finance and crypto markets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate introduced the xStocks trading section, which includes both spot and futures markets. The launch features eight tokenized stocks, such as COINX, NVDAX, CRCLX, AAPLX, METAX, HOODX, TSLAX, and GOOGLX, allowing users worldwide to trade these tokenized stocks using cryptocurrency assets like USDT. Additionally, Gate Alpha has added support for xStocks, listing MSTRx, CRCLx, SPYx, NVDAx, TSLAx, and AAPLx, thereby broadening users’ access to on-chain assets and offering more strategic trading opportunities.

This development expands investment options for cryptocurrency users and represents a significant step toward integrating cryptocurrency finance with traditional financial markets. Gate is the first platform to offer a futures market for tokenized stocks, creating a comprehensive trading ecosystem at the intersection of digital and conventional finance.

Gate’s xStocks trading section utilizes a compliant, asset-backed tokenization framework in which all tokens are fully collateralized and correspond to publicly traded US stocks. These tokens are transferable and interoperable across various blockchains and ecosystems. Unlike conventional brokers that often require regional accounts, extensive KYC procedures, and fiat currency settlements, Gate’s tokenized stock services are accessible worldwide without KYC requirements, enabling users to invest with USDT and other cryptocurrencies. This borderless approach reduces barriers for international participants, facilitating seamless cross-border capital flows and global portfolio diversification. Additionally, the platform offers round-the-clock trading, fractional ownership, and on-chain liquidity, overcoming traditional limitations related to trading hours and regulations, and providing a flexible, decentralized investment environment that bridges traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi).

World’s First Futures Market For Tokenized Stocks Sets New Standards In Derivatives Trading

Gate has become the first platform worldwide to introduce a futures market for tokenized stocks, allowing users to utilize leverage and implement two-way trading strategies on US stocks, all priced in USDT, thereby enabling more flexible risk and return management. The trading infrastructure has been comprehensively enhanced to support this launch, including improvements to matching engines, pricing models, and risk control mechanisms. Designed specifically to accommodate the liquidity characteristics of US stocks and the trading behaviors of crypto-native users, the system offers high responsiveness, strong integration, and a seamless experience across both spot and futures markets.

Gate’s move into tokenized stocks marks a notable step in its ongoing effort to bridge traditional finance with emerging digital assets. By developing infrastructure tailored for traditional assets within a crypto-native environment, Gate is reshaping how investors engage with global financial markets. The company’s leadership has emphasized its goal of creating a global, borderless investment platform that broadens access to financial opportunities worldwide. In 2025, Gate completed a major rebranding and consolidated its online presence under Gate.com, reflecting a renewed focus on its global growth strategy. The platform currently holds a top position in spot trading volume worldwide and maintains strong performance in derivatives, liquidity, and user engagement. As the financial sector continues to evolve through digital innovation, Gate’s introduction of tokenized stocks serves as an example of how decentralized technologies can integrate with traditional markets, advancing the platform’s mission to become a leading next-generation cryptocurrency exchange.

