November 15, 2023

Digital Tenge’s Debut Transaction Paves the Way for Kazakhstan’s Crypto Landscape

Published: November 15, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 15, 2023

In Brief

Kazakhstan successfully conducted its first transaction using digital tenge, marking a step in digitizing the nation’s financial system and currency.

Kazakhstan Initiates First Transaction with Digital Tenge

In a significant move towards digitalization, Kazakhstan has successfully conducted its first transaction using digital tenge.

At the XI Congress of Financiers, presenters showcased this development and highlighted the progress of the ‘Digital Tenge’ project. The digital tenge, which has been a major focus at this year’s congress, represents a pivotal shift in Kazakhstan’s approach to currency and financial transactions.

The journey towards introducing the digital currency began in 2021, with the initial pilot project’s results presented at the IX Congress of Financiers. Two years later, industry professionals saw the introduction of a tenge payment card compatible with international payment systems.

In collaboration with Halyk and Visa, the world’s first card linked to the tenge was released, facilitating payments at Visa-supported points of sale. The successful execution of a trial transaction marks the start of this significant national project.

Impact and Potential of Digital Tenge

Digital tenge is a new form of the national currency that aims to transform Kazakhstan’s payment infrastructure. It is reportedly set enhance access to cashless payments, improve transparency in government spending and create opportunities for innovative financial services.

This digital format will streamline fund delivery to citizens, ensuring efficient and direct receipt of state payments.

According to Umut Shayakhmetova, Chairman of the Board of Halyk Bank, the tenge will facilitate easier and more secure transactions. This includes transactions in offline modes.

Partnership with Visa and Future Prospects

The collaboration with Visa in launching the digital tenge marks a historic moment, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s national currency. Vera Platonova, Vice President of Visa, expressed confidence in the new currency’s ability to provide security and convenience to users.

Kazakhstan anticipates fully implementing the tenge by the end of 2025. This move will mark a significant advancement in its digital economy and banking sector.

The introduction of tenge in Kazakhstan is a major step towards modernizing the nation’s financial landscape. It reflects a broader trend of digitization across various sectors. Additionally, it highlights Kazakhstan’s commitment to embracing innovative technologies in its economic framework.

