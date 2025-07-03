IDO Launchpad CoinTerminal Adds $15,000 Lottery Incentive to All Refundable Sales

In Brief CoinTerminal has introduced a $15,000 lottery for all refundable sales, rewarding participant engagement while enabling risk-free pre-sale participation.

Emerging IDO launchpad focused on broadening access to early-stage projects, CoinTerminal introduced a $15,000 lottery tied to its refundable sales. The prize structure awards $10,000 to one winner and $2,500 each to two additional participants. To ensure transparent and provable randomness, the lottery will be conducted using Chainlink VRF technology, with the entire process verifiable on-chain. This initiative recognizes the engagement and trust of participants in CoinTerminal’s open-access platform.

Distinct from other IDO platforms that use lotteries to limit Web3 investment access, CoinTerminal’s refundable sales model allows users to participate in pre-sales without financial risk. Investors have the option to keep the tokens they acquire or receive a full refund within a defined timeframe, typically 24 hours after the Token Generation Event, without any restrictions. All participants, including those who choose to claim refunds, are automatically entered into the lottery.

“CoinTerminal is about breaking barriers, not building them,” said Founder Hatu Sheikh in a written statement. “This lottery represents a heartfelt thank you to our loyal and growing community, and enhances the appeal of one of our defining features – refundable sales. By integrating Chainlink VRF, users can have confidence in every single draw, knowing that the results are fully verifiable on-chain,” he added.

CoinTerminal: Inclusive Web3 Launchpad Raising Over $20M By Expanding Early-Stage Crypto Investment Access

CoinTerminal operates as an inclusive Web3 launchpad focused on expanding opportunities for early-stage cryptocurrency investments. Differentiating itself from many competitors, it does not require staking or native token ownership for participation, allowing users to join pre-sales freely. The platform has facilitated investment opportunities alongside prominent entities such as Binance Labs, Samsung NEXT, Animoca Brands, and Arthur Hayes.

Since its inception, CoinTerminal has supported the launch of numerous Web3 token projects by enabling investor access without requiring the purchase or holding of a native token or mandatory staking. The platform’s refundable sales approach mitigates risk for participants, helping to build trust in early-stage investments. In the second quarter, CoinTerminal experienced strong sales volumes and substantial ticket sizes, driven by its open-access model and a consistent flow of project launches. To date, over 620,000 investors have engaged in sales on the platform, involving $2.2 billion in connected assets and raising more than $20 million.

