Chainwire Expands To 25 Regional PR Packages, Delivering Localized Crypto PR At Global Scale

In Brief Chainwire has expanded its global reach by launching 25 region-specific PR packages, enabling Web3 projects to distribute professionally translated press releases with guaranteed placement on leading crypto media outlets.

Press release distribution platform focused on cryptocurrency and Web3 projects, Chainwire expanded its operations through the introduction of 25 region-specific public relations packages. This development allows Web3 organizations to distribute translated press releases to leading crypto media outlets in designated regions, with confirmed placement and real-time performance tracking.

With partnerships now established with over 100 regional crypto-focused media platforms, Chainwire has built what it describes as the most comprehensive native-language PR network in the industry. The move reflects an effort to enhance the effectiveness of global communication strategies in the Web3 sector by enabling more targeted, localized outreach that moves beyond primarily US-focused campaigns.

“The crypto media landscape is increasingly regional, and the ability to communicate locally has gone from optional to essential,” said Alon Keren, CMO of Chainwire, in a written statement. “With this expansion, we’re giving teams one-click access to trusted outlets in every major market,” he added.

Global Localized Distribution For The Crypto Industry

Chainwire’s regional public relations packages are structured to include human translation conducted by professionals with crypto industry expertise, along with confirmed editorial placement on multiple high-profile crypto-focused news platforms within the designated market.

Unlike conventional newswire services that may translate and publish content on their own sites or within general financial sections, Chainwire emphasizes direct distribution to crypto-native media outlets, ensuring relevance and targeted visibility. These packages support content syndication across homepage feeds, indexing by search engines, and integration with news aggregation services. The geographic scope of the expansion now facilitates comprehensive public relations campaigns across numerous key regions.

In the Asia-Pacific area, supported markets include China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Taiwan. In Europe, the offering extends to Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, and the Nordic countries. In the Middle East and North Africa, coverage includes the UAE, Israel, and Arabic-speaking nations within the MENA and GCC regions. Across the Americas, supported areas include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Spanish-speaking Latin America. Additional regional packages are available for Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. Leading media organizations within these regions are already integrating Chainwire’s infrastructure as a foundational component for executing regionally focused cryptocurrency communication strategies.

“Investing.com reaches a global audience with real-time financial and crypto news, tools, and data, and Chainwire’s infrastructure enables fast, accurate delivery across our various language editions,” said Yoav Raif, Director of Sales and Business Development at Investing.com, in a written statement. “Their crypto-native localization capabilities complement our global reach,” he added.

“Turkey has one of the highest crypto adoption rates in the world, and demand for timely, credible Web3 news is growing rapidly,” said Yusuf Numanoğlu, Founder of Bitcoin Sistemi, in a written statement. “Chainwire gives global projects a direct channel to reach Turkish crypto users with localized content delivered through trusted media — a crucial edge in such a fast-moving market,” he added.

“Localized messaging isn’t a nice-to-have in Korea; it’s a necessity,” said Ethan Choi, Chief Strategy Officer at BlockMedia, in a written statement. “Chainwire bridges that gap with native content published directly to Korean crypto readers,” he added.

