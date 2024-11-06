Starknet Updates Its Roadmap, Shifts Short-Term Focus To Fee Reduction

In Brief Starknet announced that it has updated its roadmap, shifting its short-term focus to reducing transaction fees.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet announced that it has updated its roadmap, shifting its short-term focus to reducing transaction fees.

According to Starknet, the demand for Ethereum blobs has been steadily growing and is now a notable concern. As many builders and developers raised similar issues, the decision to prioritize fee reduction became clear. Starknet plans to implement changes that involve compressing state-diffs (lists of key-value pairs) within blobs, making it possible to store more data in each blob.

Additionally, the block-packing process will be optimized. Currently, a tree closes once the sum of the blocks’ state-diffs reaches a certain threshold, but in the upcoming v0.13.3 update, trees will close once the union of the blocks reaches that threshold. This change will allow more Starknet blocks to enter each application tree, which brings two benefits: it will help spread the fixed Layer 1 state update costs across more Starknet blocks, and more storage writes will be squashed together, leading to additional efficiencies.

These updates are expected to reduce operating costs, which should justify a reduction in transaction fees. Currently, Starknet charges a fee for every data availability (DA) felt, regardless of repeated writes, but with these updates, the fee structure will become more accurate and efficient.

Looking ahead to the v0.13.4 version, further cost reductions will be implemented through an improvement in the compression mechanism, transitioning from stateless to stateful compression. This change will address the challenge of compressing key-value pairs, as keys are often random and difficult to compress. By encoding keys with small sequence numbers and adding suffixes of zeros, Starknet plans to make the state-diffs more compressible.

In addition to these fee reductions, Starknet will enhance the developer experience (DevX) by supporting try/catch patterns and introducing Layer 2 gas as a protocol-level resource. This new resource will cover all Layer 2-native computation, storage, and bandwidth without relying on Layer 1 resource markets.

Starknet Enhances UX And DevX

Starknet is a Layer 2 network built on Ethereum, utilizing a ZK-rollup scaling solution. This approach allows decentralized applications (dApps) to scale effectively while ensuring security by aggregating transactions into an off-chain computed STARK proof.

In March, Starknet unveiled its roadmap for 2024, which included initiatives to enhance throughput and lower transaction fees. A notable update within this plan is the introduction of parallel execution in version 0.13.2. In June, an update was shared on the progress of the roadmap, with a focus on improving user experience (UX) and devX as key priorities for the summer. An achievement has been the prioritization of UX, particularly the reduction of confirmation times to 1-2 seconds for most transactions.

