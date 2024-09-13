Fhenix Integrates Celestia As Data Availability Solution To Power Privacy-Preserving Applications

In Brief Fhenix integrated Celestia as its data availability solution, providing reliable data streams and simplifying the on-chain app development.

Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) Layer 2 platform, Fhenix, announced that it has integrated Celestia as its data availability (DA) solution. This integration enables Fhenix to offer decentralized and reliable data streams, simplifying the development of privacy-focused onchain applications for developers.

“Fhenix’s goal is to bring FHE to the masses, and we are constantly working on innovative ways to do so,” said Fhenix Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Guy Itzhaki in a written statement. “A key component of our strategy is to integrate a DA solution that will enable us to reduce the cost of FHE computation. The addition of Celestia to the Fhenix stack means a flexible, scalable platform for confidentiality-enabled application developers,” he added.

Celestia‘s modular network allows transaction data to be freely accessible for download. Its ability to provide high-throughput data that can be verified with a light node and will make it easier for projects building on Fhenix to create scalable applications that execute smart contract logic based on an array of on- and off-chain data sources.

Celestia’s design aligns well with Fhenix’s EVM-compatible network architecture, which is optimized for confidential computation. This synergy enables fast and cost-effective processing of encrypted on-chain data, supporting the creation of responsive decentralized applications (dApps) with comprehensive end-to-end encryption.

Developers deploying applications on Fhenix can use the fhEVM to build dApps with Solidity. By supporting end-to-end encrypted smart contracts, Fhenix enables a variety of applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and confidential voting.

The integration of Celestia is anticipated to speed up the development of new applications on Fhenix. Its DA layer improves the tools available on Fhenix’s scalable Layer 2 solution, allowing projects to concentrate on their core strengths and develop blockchain solutions that incorporate confidentiality into the EVM ecosystem.

Fhenix Raises $15M In Funding And Launches Helium Testnet

Fhenix offers confidential smart contracts using FHE, a new cryptographic method that allows computation on encrypted data. It is EVM-compatible, meaning developers can write smart contracts in Solidity using familiar tools and selectively encrypt them with FHE.

Recently, Fhenix raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Hack VC, with contributions from Dao5, Amber Group, Primitive Ventures, GSR, Collider Ventures, and Stake Capital. Additionally, Fhenix has launched its open testnet, Helium, which allows developers to deploy “confidential” smart contracts on its network.

