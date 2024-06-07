News Report Technology
June 07, 2024

Starknet Aims To Serve As Execution Layer For Bitcoin And Ethereum Scaling, No Bitcoin-Related Token Release Or Fork Planned

by
Published: June 07, 2024 at 8:59 am Updated: June 07, 2024 at 8:59 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 07, 2024 at 8:59 am

In Brief

Starknet addressed concerns arising from StarkWare’s latest announcement about expanding the focus of Starknet to Bitcoin scaling.

Starknet Aims To Serve As Execution Layer For Bitcoin And Ethereum Scaling, No Bitcoin-Related Token Release Or Fork Planned

Team behind the Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet (STRK) shared a post on social media platform X, addressing concerns arising from StarkWare‘s latest announcement about expanding the focus of Starknet to include Bitcoin scaling.

In a publication, Starknet has reaffirmed its dedication to Ethereum scaling, a priority since the release of its first Validity Rollup. Additionally, the team highlighted the ongoing efforts in the zero-knowledge (ZK) field as public goods, striving to enhance Ethereum scalability with maximum efficiency, referring to its current roadmap.

Regarding its further plans, Starknet aims to become the unifying layer between Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystems. It will try to act as an execution layer that scales both Bitcoin and Ethereum simultaneously. Notably, StarkWare will not fork Starknet to form a new layer on Bitcoin or introduce an exclusive token for the Bitcoin ecosystem. Instead, Starknet’s security, governance, and ecosystem will remain anchored by the current STRK token.

Earlier this week, StarkWare announced plans to make Starknet the first network to settle transactions for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. This initiative could significantly boost the transaction processing capacity of the Bitcoin network, potentially handling thousands of transactions per second. The implementation is scheduled for six months after the Bitcoin community adopts the OP_CAT upgrade, which is presently in the proposal phase.

Starknet’s 2024 Roadmap Unveils Major Upgrades: Parallelization And Fee Reductions

Starknet operates as a Layer 2 network on Ethereum, employing a ZK-rollup scaling solution. It enables decentralized applications (dApps) to achieve scalability while maintaining security by bundling transactions into an off-chain computed STARK proof. 

In March, Starknet released its 2024 roadmap, including plans to boost throughput and reduce transaction fees. A key update is the introduction of parallel execution in v0.13.2.  Parallelization will allow for the simultaneous execution of multiple transactions, unlike Starknet’s sequencer—which currently organizes and batches multiple off-chain transactions before submitting them to the Ethereum blockchain and executes each transaction sequentially.

The integration of Cairo Native into the Starknet sequencer is also tentatively scheduled for v0.13.3 in the third quarter, in partnership with blockchain research firm Nethermind. Furthermore, v0.14.0, set for release in the fourth quarter, is designed to further lower fees on Starknet.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

Metis Launches Governance Proposal To Pair More Liquid Staking Providers With Sequencer Nodes

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

JPMorgan’s Latest Report Unveils U.S. Crypto Regulations Impacting Regional Banks and Non-Compliant Stablecoins

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 07, 2024

Manta Foundation Allocates 50M MANTA Tokens To Support Collators

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

Metis Launches Governance Proposal To Pair More Liquid Staking Providers With Sequencer Nodes

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

Manta Foundation Allocates 50M MANTA Tokens To Support Collators

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

dWallet Network Unveils Multi-Chain Zero Trust Protocols For DeFi And Gaming On Aptos

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability
News Report Technology
Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability
by Alisa Davidson
June 7, 2024
Metis Launches Governance Proposal To Pair More Liquid Staking Providers With Sequencer Nodes
News Report Technology
Metis Launches Governance Proposal To Pair More Liquid Staking Providers With Sequencer Nodes
by Alisa Davidson
June 7, 2024
JPMorgan’s Latest Report Unveils U.S. Crypto Regulations Impacting Regional Banks and Non-Compliant Stablecoins
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
JPMorgan’s Latest Report Unveils U.S. Crypto Regulations Impacting Regional Banks and Non-Compliant Stablecoins
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 7, 2024
Manta Foundation Allocates 50M MANTA Tokens To Support Collators
News Report Technology
Manta Foundation Allocates 50M MANTA Tokens To Support Collators
by Alisa Davidson
June 7, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.