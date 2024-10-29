Stacks’ Nakamoto Upgrade Is Now Live, sBTC Set To Launch Within A Month

In Brief Stacks launches the Nakamoto upgrade, laying the technical groundwork for the sBTC release, reducing transaction times, and introducing other enhancements.

Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain Stacks announced the launch of the Nakamoto upgrade, which lays the technical groundwork for the upcoming release of sBTC later this year, as well as reduce transaction times, and introduce several other enhancements.

sBTC is designed to unlock Bitcoin’s potential as a programmable and productive asset for decentralized applications (dApps). It promises a faster, cheaper, and easier development process on the Bitcoin network without compromising security or user experience. The upgrade features a Signer network that includes industry leaders such as Blockdaemon, Kiln, Luganodes, Copper, and Figment, among others.

With the Nakamoto upgrade now live, the launch of sBTC is anticipated in the next four to six weeks. In conjunction with this release, Stacks plans to initiate the “₿est and the ₿rightest” campaign, aimed at educating the broader ecosystem about the expanding possibilities for dApps, financial services, and more, all built on Bitcoin. This campaign will involve partnerships and collaborations with Bitcoin-focused companies across different sectors, encompassing miners, wallets, and exchanges, emphasizing how they are integrating sBTC into the Bitcoin economy.

In addition, new programs designed to foster the growth of sBTC will be introduced in the coming weeks, offering opportunities for new and long-standing community members to maximize their Bitcoin holdings for developers.

As the network continues to demonstrate stability, the Stacks layer is set to experience performance enhancements through improvements in latency and throughput. These optimizations will be gradually implemented via non-consensus-breaking updates.

Thanks to the addition of new partners within the Stacks layer, there are now more Stacking pools. Additionally, more data will be available due to collaborations with Ortege and Signal21. The platform Stacking.tools has received updates, Lockstacks has been upgraded, and Stacking is expected to make a return in November.

Aptos Foundation Announces Stacks Integration, Moving Bitcoin To Aptos

Stacks is a Layer 2 solution built on Bitcoin that facilitates the execution of smart contracts and dApps utilizing Bitcoin as its core infrastructure. Stacks began implementing its Nakamoto release earlier this year, which is aimed at enhancing transaction speeds while ensuring that transactions on the Stacks Layer are secured by Bitcoin’s finality. Meanwhile, its sBTC asset is a non-custodial and programmable token backed on a one-to-one basis by Bitcoin, allowing for the decentralized transfer of BTC across different Bitcoin layers.

Recently, the Aptos Foundation, the organization behind the Aptos protocol, revealed that Stacks has integrated Bitcoin into the Aptos ecosystem, allowing Bitcoin to be utilized in various dApps and use cases on Aptos, which uses the Move programming language. This development seeks to create new opportunities for builders to leverage Bitcoin in innovative applications.

