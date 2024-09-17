Aptos Foundation Announces Stacks Integration, Moving Bitcoin To Aptos

In Brief Using sBTC, Stacks will make Bitcoin accessible to numerous real-world use cases and dApps built on the Aptos Network.

Organization focused on advancing the Aptos protocol, the Aptos Foundation announced that the Bitcoin Layer 2 protocol Stacks is integrating Bitcoin into the Aptos ecosystem. This integration will enable Bitcoin to be utilized across decentralized applications (dApps) and use cases within the Aptos network, which employs the Move programming language. This development aims to provide new opportunities for developers to utilize Bitcoin in innovative ways.

“The integration of sBTC onto Aptos is a critical next step for the Aptos ecosystem and Bitcoin’s real-world utility,” said Bashar Lazaar, Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Aptos Foundation, in a written statement. “This integration instantly makes Bitcoin highly capable beyond a store of value, allowing for its use in complex smart contracts and decentralized applications. We’re not just theorizing about Bitcoin’s potential—we’re putting it into action across a wide range of real-world deployments, powered by Move on Aptos and a peerless L1 tech stack,” he added.

Stacks is a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution that allows smart contracts and dApps to utilize Bitcoin as a secure base layer. Its Nakamoto and sBTC releases are anticipated to deliver faster transaction speeds and ensure transactions are fully backed by Bitcoin finality. Currently, Stacks leads among Layer 2 networks in terms of developer engagement and market capitalization, and it aims to unlock Bitcoin’s potential and its $500 billion in passive capital as a fully programmable and productive asset.

sBTC, which is fully backed by Bitcoin at a 1:1 ratio, facilitates the secure transfer of Bitcoin to Layer 2 networks. With Stacks now integrated into the Aptos ecosystem, sBTC will be available to all developers and users on Aptos, opening up numerous possibilities for Bitcoin’s use. This integration will allow Bitcoin holders to engage in various applications across gaming, AI, social platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces on the Aptos network.

Combining Bitcoin’s rich security with Aptos’ scalability presents developers with an opportunity to create new solutions for Web3 and DeFi. Builders and users on Aptos will be able to seamlessly incorporate programmable Bitcoin assets into Move on Aptos-powered dApps. Bitcoin holders will be able to enhance their asset utility within the Aptos ecosystem.

Aptos And Stacks: Stimulating Web3 Integration For Real-World Scenarios And Advance Bitcoin’s Ecosystem

The Aptos and Stacks ecosystems are both dedicated to applying Web3 technology to real-world scenarios. Builders on Aptos leverage its Layer 1 infrastructure to develop a variety of functional and accessible dApps. Meanwhile, Stacks focuses on expanding Bitcoin’s utility and scalability in practical applications. By integrating Aptos’ suitability for advanced, high-performance use cases—especially in DeFi and payments—with Stacks’ expertise in scaling Bitcoin, ensuring security, and enabling smart contracts, the two technologies aim to advance the Bitcoin ecosystem.

“The integration of sBTC on Aptos reduces the barriers between the world’s most adopted digital asset and the internet-grade, real-world applications that Bitcoiners have been eagerly awaiting,” said Mitchell Cuevas, Executive Director at the Stacks Foundation, in a written statement. “This is a significant step towards a more interconnected, interoperable, and functional blockchain ecosystem,” he added.

