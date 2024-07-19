BitGo Integrates With Stacks and Adds Support For sBTC

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BitGo announced its integration with Stacks, enhancing Bitcoin’s functionality with delegate and solo stacking capabilities.

BitGo announced its integration with the Layer 2 network Stacks, now supporting sBTC and the Stacks token standard SIP-10. This integration is expected to broaden BitGo’s ecosystem participation and enhance Bitcoin’s functionality with both delegate and solo stacking capabilities.

sBTC is a non-custodial, programmable asset backed one-to-one by Bitcoin, designed to facilitate the decentralized movement of BTC in and out of Bitcoin layers.

With stacking, BitGo users will be able to earn BTC rewards directly in their wallets, providing a secure and efficient method for increasing their Bitcoin holdings without the need for lending or additional risks. This integration offers Bitcoin holders a new avenue to engage with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly appealing to those who have avoided DeFi due to concerns about smart contracts and proof-of-stake (PoS) protocols.

BitGo Plans To Become Stacks ‘Signer’

Furthermore, as part of this integration, BitGo will function as a ‘Signer’ on the network, participating in block production and consensus processes. Signers are essential to the decentralized network, facilitating the movement of BTC between Layer 1 and Layer 2 layers of the Bitcoin network.

Stacks represents a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution that allows smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) to utilize Bitcoin as a base layer. Earlier this year, Stacks began implementing its Nakamoto release, aimed at enhancing transaction speeds and transactions backed by full Bitcoin’s finality to the Stacks Layer. Presently, among the Stacks’ ‘Signers’ are Blockdaemon, NEAR Foundation, Kiln, along with other projects. As of the current writing, the platform has over $93 million in total value locked (TVL), as per DeFiLlama data.

BitGo is pleased to announce our integration with @Stacks L2 platform and support for $sBTC!



Together this expands BitGo's ecosystem involvement while enhancing Bitcoin functionality with delegate and solo stacking capabilities.



👇👀 https://t.co/ubhk9XD6C4 — BitGo (@BitGo) July 18, 2024

This platform is an infrastructure provider for digital asset solutions, offering a variety of services encompassing custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, as well as settlement, all managed from regulated cold storage.

Recently, BitGo introduced custody support for Wormhole’s native ERC-20 governance token, W. This new capability allows individuals to hold W in hot wallets, custodial wallets, and self-managed cold wallets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson