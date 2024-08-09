en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 09, 2024

Stacks To Initiate Nakamoto Activation Sequence On August 28

by
Published: August 09, 2024 at 3:07 am Updated: August 09, 2024 at 3:07 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 09, 2024 at 3:07 am

In Brief

Stacks to start Nakamoto activation sequence on August 28th, providing code to network operators and opening the activation window.

Stacks To Initiate Nakamoto Activation Sequence On August 28

Entity supporting the development of the Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain Stacks, Stacks Foundation, announced that the final code for the Nakamoto upgrade will be provided to network operators and the activation window is set to open on August 28th, introducing the awaited Nakamoto features.

Network operators will have Cycle 92 to complete the upgrade, provided that the Signer handoff from Cycle 92 to 93 is successful. Furthermore, core developers will determine the final hard fork block.

Overall, the activation sequence with ABCDE will involve multiple steps, encompassing the opening of the activation window and the delivery of binaries. Assuming no new bugs are discovered, the final binaries will be provided, which is all code Signers, Miners, and Node Operators need to operate the network. Subsequently, the Cycle Handoff process will be implemented. Once the final code is deployed on the mainnet, Signers will have an entire Stacking cycle to make any required final adjustments to their setup. At the conclusion of Cycle 92, core developers will monitor for a successful ‘handoff,’ which indicates a transition of the Signer sets between Stacking cycles.

This will be followed by the determination of the hard fork block. Once the successful handoff from Cycle 92 to Cycle 93 is verified at Block 861,500, Core Developers will choose the final hard fork block, where all Nakamoto rules will be activated. As a result, Epoch 3.0 Nakamoto rules will take effect at this designated hard fork block.

Stacks also cautioned that to ensure a safe and secure launch, the Nakamoto activation sequence may be extended. This potential delay could be influenced by several factors, including the outcomes of ongoing testing and recent audits, issues or requirements from Signers, Miner adoption, and the results of the SIP-025 vote.

Meanwhile, the sBTC is expected to be ready for mainnet release approximately one month after the Nakamoto hard fork. Since it relies on Nakamoto consensus, Stacks intends to monitor at least two stable Stacking cycles under the Nakamoto rules before proceeding with the roll out of sBTC.

Nakamoto Release To Introduce Increased Transaction Speeds, Bitcoin Miner MEV Reduction, Among Other Advantages

Stacks is a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution that enables smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) to operate using Bitcoin as the foundational layer. Earlier this year, it started rolling out its Nakamoto release, designed to improve transaction speeds and ensure that transactions on the Stacks Layer are secured by Bitcoin’s full finality. The sBTC is a non-custodial, programmable asset, backed one-to-one by Bitcoin, allowing for the decentralized movement of BTC between Bitcoin layers.

The Nakamoto Release, a hard fork on the Stacks network, is intended to introduce several other advantages apart from increasing transaction speed, such as strengthening finality guarantees for transactions, reducing Bitcoin miner MEV (miner extractable value) opportunities that affect PoX, and enhancing the network’s resilience against blockchain reorganizations.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Crypto Exchange Upbit To Support Render Network’s RNDR Rebranding And Token Swap

by Alisa Davidson
August 09, 2024

SEC Of Thailand Launches Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox, Enabling Testing For Digital Asset-Related Services

by Alisa Davidson
August 09, 2024

From Political Power Plays to Bold Bitcoin Bets: A Deep Dive into This Week’s Key Industry Deals

by Victoria d'Este
August 09, 2024

Solana’s ETF Approval in Brazil Sparks Hope, But Will the U.S. Market Follow? Exploring the Challenges and Potential for Altcoin ETFs

by Victoria d'Este
August 09, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Crypto Exchange Upbit To Support Render Network’s RNDR Rebranding And Token Swap

by Alisa Davidson
August 09, 2024

SEC Of Thailand Launches Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox, Enabling Testing For Digital Asset-Related Services

by Alisa Davidson
August 09, 2024

From Political Power Plays to Bold Bitcoin Bets: A Deep Dive into This Week’s Key Industry Deals

by Victoria d'Este
August 09, 2024

Orderly Network To Distribute 60% Of Net Fee Rewards To ORDER Stakers After Genesis

by Alisa Davidson
August 09, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Crypto Exchange Upbit To Support Render Network’s RNDR Rebranding And Token Swap
News Report Technology
Crypto Exchange Upbit To Support Render Network’s RNDR Rebranding And Token Swap
by Alisa Davidson
August 9, 2024
SEC Of Thailand Launches Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox, Enabling Testing For Digital Asset-Related Services
Business News Report Technology
SEC Of Thailand Launches Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox, Enabling Testing For Digital Asset-Related Services
by Alisa Davidson
August 9, 2024
From Political Power Plays to Bold Bitcoin Bets: A Deep Dive into This Week’s Key Industry Deals
Digest Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
From Political Power Plays to Bold Bitcoin Bets: A Deep Dive into This Week’s Key Industry Deals
by Victoria d'Este
August 9, 2024
Solana’s ETF Approval in Brazil Sparks Hope, But Will the U.S. Market Follow? Exploring the Challenges and Potential for Altcoin ETFs
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Solana’s ETF Approval in Brazil Sparks Hope, But Will the U.S. Market Follow? Exploring the Challenges and Potential for Altcoin ETFs
by Victoria d'Este
August 9, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.