Stacks To Initiate Nakamoto Activation Sequence On August 28

In Brief Stacks to start Nakamoto activation sequence on August 28th, providing code to network operators and opening the activation window.

Entity supporting the development of the Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain Stacks, Stacks Foundation, announced that the final code for the Nakamoto upgrade will be provided to network operators and the activation window is set to open on August 28th, introducing the awaited Nakamoto features.

Network operators will have Cycle 92 to complete the upgrade, provided that the Signer handoff from Cycle 92 to 93 is successful. Furthermore, core developers will determine the final hard fork block.

Overall, the activation sequence with ABCDE will involve multiple steps, encompassing the opening of the activation window and the delivery of binaries. Assuming no new bugs are discovered, the final binaries will be provided, which is all code Signers, Miners, and Node Operators need to operate the network. Subsequently, the Cycle Handoff process will be implemented. Once the final code is deployed on the mainnet, Signers will have an entire Stacking cycle to make any required final adjustments to their setup. At the conclusion of Cycle 92, core developers will monitor for a successful ‘handoff,’ which indicates a transition of the Signer sets between Stacking cycles.

This will be followed by the determination of the hard fork block. Once the successful handoff from Cycle 92 to Cycle 93 is verified at Block 861,500, Core Developers will choose the final hard fork block, where all Nakamoto rules will be activated. As a result, Epoch 3.0 Nakamoto rules will take effect at this designated hard fork block.

Stacks also cautioned that to ensure a safe and secure launch, the Nakamoto activation sequence may be extended. This potential delay could be influenced by several factors, including the outcomes of ongoing testing and recent audits, issues or requirements from Signers, Miner adoption, and the results of the SIP-025 vote.

Meanwhile, the sBTC is expected to be ready for mainnet release approximately one month after the Nakamoto hard fork. Since it relies on Nakamoto consensus, Stacks intends to monitor at least two stable Stacking cycles under the Nakamoto rules before proceeding with the roll out of sBTC.

Nakamoto Release To Introduce Increased Transaction Speeds, Bitcoin Miner MEV Reduction, Among Other Advantages

Stacks is a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution that enables smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) to operate using Bitcoin as the foundational layer. Earlier this year, it started rolling out its Nakamoto release, designed to improve transaction speeds and ensure that transactions on the Stacks Layer are secured by Bitcoin’s full finality. The sBTC is a non-custodial, programmable asset, backed one-to-one by Bitcoin, allowing for the decentralized movement of BTC between Bitcoin layers.

The Nakamoto Release, a hard fork on the Stacks network, is intended to introduce several other advantages apart from increasing transaction speed, such as strengthening finality guarantees for transactions, reducing Bitcoin miner MEV (miner extractable value) opportunities that affect PoX, and enhancing the network’s resilience against blockchain reorganizations.

