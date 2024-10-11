Soneium Prepares For Two Upgrades In October To Enhance Its Security And Efficiency

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Soneium will introduce Granite and Fjord through a dual hard fork upgrade, along with an update of its Layer 1 contract to version 1.6.0.

Ethereum layer 2 blockchain, Soneium, announced the upcoming upgrade to Soneium Minato, set to occur at the end of October. Granite and Fjord are planned to be introduced through a dual hard fork upgrade, along with an update of Soneium’s Layer 1 contract to version 1.6.0.

These upgrades aim to enhance the security and efficiency of the network, enabling Soneium Minato to integrate with the Superchain and expand its ecosystem alongside other Layer 2 networks on Optimism. Additionally, the upgrades will facilitate Superchain governance, allowing for the oversight of future Layer 1 contract updates and reinforcing the decentralization of Soneium’s ecosystem.

The Granite upgrade was proposed by Optimism in response to security vulnerabilities identified during a series of third-party audits conducted by Spearbit, Cantina, and Code4rena. This upgrade encompasses both a set of smart contract enhancements to address the vulnerabilities and a Layer 2 hard fork designed to improve the stability and performance of the fault-proof system. Key features of the Granite upgrade include limiting the input size for the bn256Pairing precompile and reducing the Channel Timeout.

On the other hand, the Fjord upgrade introduces the RIP-7212 precompile, which lowers gas costs for various smart wallet applications. It also implements FastLZ gas pricing to provide users with more predictable and optimized gas expenses, along with Brotli channel compression, which decreases data availability costs by approximately 5-15%.

1/2 🪛 Soneium Minato Upgrade Incoming! 🪛



Get ready for TWO major upgrades at the end of this month! 🎉



We're introducing Granite & Fjord through a dual hardfork upgrade and updating our Layer 1 contract to v1.6.0.



These upgrades will improve security and efficiency, paving… pic.twitter.com/ZzdjliDdON — Soneium 💿 (@soneium) October 11, 2024

Soneium: A Blockchain For Consumer-Grade Applications

Launched this summer by Sony’s blockchain division, Sony Block Solutions Labs, Soneium aims to connect blockchain technology with everyday internet services, thereby simplifying user onboarding into Web3.

Built on the Op Stack, the Soneium blockchain is designed to offer a “cost-effective development environment” for creating consumer-grade applications. Early adopters of the network include Optimism, Alchemy, The Graph, Chainlink, and the Astar Network.

Recently, Sony Block Solutions Labs partnered with stablecoin issuer Circle to integrate the Bridged USDC Standard into Soneium. This collaboration establishes bridged USDC as the primary token for value exchange within the platform, opening up new opportunities for both creators and users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson