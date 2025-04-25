Polygon Launches ‘Agglayer Breakout Program’ To Drive Innovation And Airdrop Value To POL Stakers

In Brief Polygon has introduced the “Agglayer Breakout Program” to support teams building on Agglayer by offering hands-on assistance, access to resources, and connections within the ecosystem.

Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution, Polygon introduced the Agglayer Breakout Program, backed by the Polygon Foundation, with the aim of launching high-impact projects that will drive activity to both Agglayer and Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The program serves as a combination of an incubator and community funding initiative, designed to help teams building on Agglayer by providing hands-on support from Polygon Labs, access to resources, and valuable connections within the ecosystem.

It follows a structured process that leads to graduation, starting with incubation and development. The Polygon Foundation identifies high-potential projects that can contribute meaningfully to the Agglayer ecosystem, offering them strategic support, funding, and access to its expertise, which accelerates their development and adoption. As projects mature, they gain independence, with sovereignty being a core principle for all chains related to Agglayer. This framework allows projects to operate autonomously while still benefiting from foundational ties to the Polygon Foundation.

Additionally, the program ensures that value is returned to POL stakers through token airdrops. A portion of the token supply from projects is allocated to POL stakers, helping to power core features of Agglayer, such as fast interoperability. These airdrops provide POL stakers with the opportunity to further contribute to the project’s success through future staking. Polygon Foundation may also receive an allocation of the project’s tokens, which can be used for community growth, ecosystem incentives, or distributed via airdrops, aligning the project’s incentives with the existing community.

Finally, as projects launch their chains, they will connect to Agglayer, which enhances the network effects of the platform. This creates a cycle where each new project helps to grow the overall ecosystem, increasing revenue and generating more value for POL stakers. In turn, the program fosters a self-reinforcing ecosystem where the addition of new projects and assets contributes to Agglayer’s overall growth and success.

The program is designed to enhance the future utility of POL by fostering innovation through focused incubation efforts. It encourages airdrops from projects that are incubated under the program, aiming to address the cold start challenge and build a loyal community of stakers. This initiative also seeks to broaden the use of POL as a key asset within a growing and diverse ecosystem. By empowering independent teams to scale transformative ideas within the unified Agglayer environment, the program aims to accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies. Through the Agglayer Breakout Program, the goal is to support the development of a unified crypto ecosystem, advancing new technologies that offer net-positive impacts and fully leveraging POL’s diverse utility.

Polygon Unveils Airdrops For First Cohort Of Agglayer Breakout Program

Among the successful projects of the first cohort are Privado ID, a recent graduate of the program (formerly known as Polygon ID), is now an independent project that is developing “Billions,” a zero-knowledge (ZK), non-biometric identity framework for both humans and AI agents. This framework will be integrated with Agglayer and has already been tested by major institutions such as HSBC and Deutsche Bank. It was recently chosen for the EU Blockchain Sandbox to explore its regulatory applications. Focused on Web3, AI, and privacy-first identity infrastructure, Privado ID plans to airdrop approximately 5% of its token supply to POL stakers.

Miden, another project nearing graduation, is set to announce exciting updates soon. The independent Miden project is preparing to airdrop roughly 10% of its native token supply to POL stakers, providing immediate benefits to the Polygon ecosystem and long-term advantages to Agglayer if Miden succeeds. Led by Bobbin Threadbare, a former Facebook blockchain expert, Miden is a ZK-focused chain with a distinctive architecture that aims to compete with platforms like Solana, Aptos, and Sui. Further details will be shared shortly.

