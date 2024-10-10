Optimism Initiates Fifth Season Airdrop, Distributing Over 10M OP Tokens To Superchain Users

In Brief Optimism will distribute over 10 million OP tokens to 54,000 unique addresses, rewarding contributors to the growth of the Superchain ecosystem.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Optimism (OP) announced the opening of its fifth season airdrop, distributing over 10 million OP tokens to nearly 54,000 unique addresses.

This airdrop is designed to reward users who have actively contributed to the expansion of the Superchain Ecosystem, which includes applications spanning various sectors such as social platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and more.

In addition, externally owned account (EOA) addresses that conducted transactions on the OP Mainnet, as well as networks such as Base, Zora, Mode, Metal, Fraxtal, Cyber, Mint, Swan, Redstone, Lisk, Derive, BOB, Xterio, Polynomial, Race, and Orderly, between March 15th and September 15th were also taken into consideration for this airdrop.

Users who interacted with at least twenty unique contracts on the Superchain during this period and maintained a contracts-to-transactions ratio of 10%—the ratio of unique contracts an EOA address engaged with relative to its total transactions—are eligible to receive the airdrop. The rewards scale is based on the user’s level of network activity.

Furthermore, there are additional airdrop multipliers in place for various user groups, including active delegators, frequent users, Superchain explorers and adopters, questers, Superfest participants, and SUNNYs fans, based on their interaction levels.

Optimism Distributes Over 265M OP In Five Airdrops

Optimism operates as a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum designed to improve the transaction throughput and lower transaction costs. It accomplishes this by using optimistic rollups, which allow transactions to be processed on Optimism’s blockchain, OP Mainnet while relying on Ethereum for final settlement, consensus, and data availability.

To date, Optimism has conducted five airdrops, distributing more than 265 million OP tokens. Approximately 550 million OP tokens are reserved for future airdrop events.

The first airdrop took place on May 31st, 2022, followed by the second on February 8th, 2023, and the third on September 13th, 2023. During the third airdrop, 19.4 million OP tokens, valued at $26 million at the time, were distributed to nearly 32,000 addresses involved in the delegation activities of the Optimism Collective. A fourth airdrop occurred in February 2024.

As of this writing, the OP token is trading at $1.55, reflecting a decline of over 6.20% in the past 24 hours. The circulating supply of OP stands at 1.25 billion tokens, with a market capitalization of $1.9 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

