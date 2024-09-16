Circle And Sony Block Solutions Labs Unveil USDC Integration On Soneium, Enhancing Creator Economy

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Circle will integrate Bridged USDC Standard into Soneium, making bridged USDC a primary token for value exchange.

Global financial technology company and stablecoin issuer Circle unveiled that it has collaborated with the Sony Group‘s subsidiary, Sony Block Solutions Labs, to incorporate the Bridged USDC Standard into its public Ethereum layer 2 blockchain ecosystem, Soneium, and establish bridged USDC as a main token for value exchange on it.

By integrating bridged USDC as a key element for value exchange, Soneium intends to provide new opportunities for creators and users. This integration will facilitate smooth, safe, and borderless transactions, contributing to the growth of a global economy supported by decentralized technologies.

The Bridged USDC Standard is a specification and procedure for implementing a bridged version of USDC on blockchains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This bridged USDC functions as a proxy for the native USDC on Ethereum, enabling builders on Layer 2 blockchains similar to Soneium to seamlessly incorporate digital dollar payments into applications. Adhering to Circle’s standard for implementing bridged USDC, Soneium preserves the option for a smooth transition to native issuance in the future.

We’re excited to announce our collaboration with Sony Block Solutions Labs to bring bridged USDC on Soneium via our Bridged USDC Standard! This marks a significant milestone to set the stage for a new era of creativity in the Web3 space.



Read more about the collaboration here:… pic.twitter.com/0IRxrXhf5P — Circle (@circle) September 16, 2024

Sony Block Solutions Labs And Startale Labs Unveil Soneium

Sony Block Solutions Labs and Startale Labs jointly rolled out Soneium last month. It is a versatile, general-purpose blockchain crafted to meet the needs of various sectors and support users globally. Soneium’s goal is to establish an open internet that bridges cultural differences and connects individuals with diverse values. The platform features low-latency transactions, high throughput, and a developer-friendly environment.

Recently, Pyth Network announced a collaboration with Sony Group and Startale Labs to integrate its real-time price oracle into Soneium. This partnership seeks to enhance the blockchain experience for developers, applications, and users by providing essential support to Sony’s Web3 infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson