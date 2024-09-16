en en
News Report Technology
September 16, 2024

Circle And Sony Block Solutions Labs Unveil USDC Integration On Soneium, Enhancing Creator Economy

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 16, 2024
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 16, 2024 at 4:01 am

In Brief

Circle will integrate Bridged USDC Standard into Soneium, making bridged USDC a primary token for value exchange.

Circle And Sony Block Solutions Labs Unveil USDC Integration On Soneium, Enhancing Creator Economy

Global financial technology company and stablecoin issuer Circle unveiled that it has collaborated with the Sony Group‘s subsidiary, Sony Block Solutions Labs, to incorporate the Bridged USDC Standard into its public Ethereum layer 2 blockchain ecosystem, Soneium, and establish bridged USDC as a main token for value exchange on it.

By integrating bridged USDC as a key element for value exchange, Soneium intends to provide new opportunities for creators and users. This integration will facilitate smooth, safe, and borderless transactions, contributing to the growth of a global economy supported by decentralized technologies.

The Bridged USDC Standard is a specification and procedure for implementing a bridged version of USDC on blockchains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This bridged USDC functions as a proxy for the native USDC on Ethereum, enabling builders on Layer 2 blockchains similar to Soneium to seamlessly incorporate digital dollar payments into applications. Adhering to Circle’s standard for implementing bridged USDC, Soneium preserves the option for a smooth transition to native issuance in the future.

Sony Block Solutions Labs And Startale Labs Unveil Soneium

Sony Block Solutions Labs and Startale Labs jointly rolled out Soneium last month. It is a versatile, general-purpose blockchain crafted to meet the needs of various sectors and support users globally. Soneium’s goal is to establish an open internet that bridges cultural differences and connects individuals with diverse values. The platform features low-latency transactions, high throughput, and a developer-friendly environment.

Recently, Pyth Network announced a collaboration with Sony Group and Startale Labs to integrate its real-time price oracle into Soneium. This partnership seeks to enhance the blockchain experience for developers, applications, and users by providing essential support to Sony’s Web3 infrastructure.

Disclaimer

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

