Pyth Network Partners With Sony Group And Startale Labs To Deploy Real-Time Price Oracle On Soneium

In Brief Pyth Network partnered with Sony Group and Startale Labs to integrate its real-time price oracle solution into the new blockchain Soneium.

Oracle service Pyth Network announced that it has partnered with Sony Group, a company specializing in electronics and related solutions, and Web3 technology firm Startale Labs. This collaboration aims to integrate Pyth Network’s real-time price oracle into Soneium, a new blockchain developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs.

This partnership aims to enhance blockchain experiences for developers, applications, and users, with Pyth Network providing essential support to Sony’s Web3 infrastructure.

Sony Block Solutions Labs, a subsidiary of Sony Group, and Startale Labs introduced Soneium last week. This high-performance blockchain is designed to foster an open internet that bridges cultural differences and connects individuals with varied values.

Soneium aims to be a strong platform featuring low-latency transactions, high throughput, and a developer-friendly environment. By integrating Pyth Price Feeds, developers on Soneium will have access to over 500 ultra-low-latency price feeds, providing their applications with accurate market data comparable to that used by institutional investors.

Sony Group And Startale Labs Introduce Soneium Spark Incubation Program To Support Emerging Projects

As part of this initiative, Sony Group and Startale Labs have introduced the Soneium Spark incubation program, designed to support early-stage projects in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 experiences, and an Open Category for all types of creators. Pyth Network will serve as a foundational infrastructure and incubation partner from the start, aiming to boost developer engagement on Soneium’s testnet. Successful projects are anticipated to launch on Soneium’s mainnet.

Pyth Network functions as an oracle protocol that connects market data providers with applications across various blockchains. It aggregates market information from over 100 primary sources, such as leading exchanges and global market-making firms. The network supports more than 350 protocols across over 70 blockchains, contributing to the security and dependability of these applications.

Recently, Pyth Network has partnered with The Open Network (TON), a Layer 1 blockchain, to deliver precise data for developers.

