News Report Technology
August 28, 2024

Pyth Network Partners With Sony Group And Startale Labs To Deploy Real-Time Price Oracle On Soneium

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 28, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 28, 2024 at 10:10 am

In Brief

Pyth Network partnered with Sony Group and Startale Labs to integrate its real-time price oracle solution into the new blockchain Soneium.

Oracle service Pyth Network announced that it has partnered with Sony Group, a company specializing in electronics and related solutions, and Web3 technology firm Startale Labs. This collaboration aims to integrate Pyth Network’s real-time price oracle into Soneium, a new blockchain developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs.

This partnership aims to enhance blockchain experiences for developers, applications, and users, with Pyth Network providing essential support to Sony’s Web3 infrastructure.

Sony Block Solutions Labs, a subsidiary of Sony Group, and Startale Labs introduced Soneium last week. This high-performance blockchain is designed to foster an open internet that bridges cultural differences and connects individuals with varied values.

Soneium aims to be a strong platform featuring low-latency transactions, high throughput, and a developer-friendly environment. By integrating Pyth Price Feeds, developers on Soneium will have access to over 500 ultra-low-latency price feeds, providing their applications with accurate market data comparable to that used by institutional investors.

Sony Group And Startale Labs Introduce Soneium Spark Incubation Program To Support Emerging Projects 

As part of this initiative, Sony Group and Startale Labs have introduced the Soneium Spark incubation program, designed to support early-stage projects in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 experiences, and an Open Category for all types of creators. Pyth Network will serve as a foundational infrastructure and incubation partner from the start, aiming to boost developer engagement on Soneium’s testnet. Successful projects are anticipated to launch on Soneium’s mainnet.

Pyth Network functions as an oracle protocol that connects market data providers with applications across various blockchains. It aggregates market information from over 100 primary sources, such as leading exchanges and global market-making firms. The network supports more than 350 protocols across over 70 blockchains, contributing to the security and dependability of these applications.

Recently, Pyth Network has partnered with The Open Network (TON), a Layer 1 blockchain, to deliver precise data for developers.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.