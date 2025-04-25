Blum Celebrates One Year Anniversary With ‘Best GameFi App’ And ‘Best Trading App’ Awards At Blockchain Forum 2025

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Blum celebrated its first anniversary by receiving top honors at Blockchain Forum 2025, while its co-founder Vladimir Smerkis was awarded “Web3 Entrepreneur of the Year.”

Telegram-based trading platform Blum marked its first year of operations by participating prominently at Blockchain Forum 2025, one of the most important cryptocurrency gatherings in the CIS region. The event, held from April 23th to 24th, brought together more than 15,000 attendees from over 130 countries and featured discussions from key industry leaders. An awards ceremony during the forum recognized accomplishments across the Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrency sectors.

Blum was recognized for its performance within the Telegram ecosystem, receiving awards for “Best GameFi App” and “Best Trading App” on the messaging platform.

As of now, Blum reports 93 million users, positioning it as a major player in the cryptocurrency trading application landscape. It ranks as the second-largest memepad globally by the number of tokens launched and holds the top position on The Open Network (TON), with over 350,000 tokens created, 32 million TON in trading volume, and more than 8,000 live streams. The platform is also linked to nearly 40 million unique on-chain wallets.

Blum operates the largest trading bot on TON and has recently expanded to the Solana blockchain, where it has facilitated over 5 million SOL in trading volume. Further integrations, including BNB and additional networks, are expected. The application also claims the second-largest Telegram community globally, with over 28 million members.

Initially founded by former Binance executives Gleb Kostarev and Vladimir Smerkis, Blum was designed to offer a multi-functional application that simplifies trading, token creation, and digital asset management across different blockchain networks. Just one year after its launch, the platform has positioned itself as a notable participant in the evolving Web3 landscape.

“We could never have imagined that over 93 million users would join the Blum community to build the future of crypto superapps together,” said Vladimir Smerkis, Blum’s CMO, in a written statement. “These awards belong to every user who created tokens, streamed live, traded on Memepad, or used our bots on Solana and TON. Your engagement is our greatest achievement,” he added.

Vladimir Smerkis Awarded ‘Web3 Entrepreneur Of The Year,’ Highlights Role Of User Engagement In Attention Economy

Furthermore, at the event, Blum’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Vladimir Smerkis, was individually recognized for his contributions to the evolving digital landscape, receiving the “Web3 Entrepreneur of the Year” award.

During his keynote address titled “Dominate the Attention Economy,” Vladimir Smerkis emphasized the importance of capturing and sustaining user engagement, suggesting that the next phase of Web3 growth will be driven by platforms that can successfully compete for user attention in an increasingly crowded digital environment.

“Hype is now an asset. Attention is a currency. In Web3, you don’t win by being the biggest — you win by being the most interesting,” said Vladimir Smerkis in a written statement.

In his presentation, Vladimir Smerkis explored how the dynamics of Web3 are evolving, particularly within the Telegram ecosystem. He emphasized that memes are no longer just cultural phenomena but are increasingly functioning as financial instruments in the decentralized economy. He also noted that simple user actions, such as tapping a screen, can now be monetized, turning user engagement into tangible cryptocurrency rewards.

According to Vladimir Smerkis, Telegram has emerged as a powerful platform for capturing and directing user attention, thanks in part to the rise of Mini Apps and its integration with The Open Network (TON). He argued that in this new paradigm, communities should be viewed as sources of capital in their own right, rather than being treated merely as passive user bases.

Blum has embraced these shifts by gamifying the trading experience. By merging viral meme culture, experience points (XP), and blockchain-based rewards, Blum has transformed cryptocurrency trading into an interactive and entertaining experience directly within Telegram.

Blum’s fast growth has been driven by features such as tap-to-earn mechanics, social engagement loops based on the fear of missing out (FOMO), and engaging gamification techniques designed to maintain user interest and activity.

Blum: What Is It?

Blum operates as a hybrid cryptocurrency exchange embedded directly within Telegram through its mini-app framework, blending features commonly found in centralized and decentralized exchanges. The platform is designed to make cryptocurrency trading more intuitive and appealing, particularly for a younger, mobile-savvy audience that is already active on messaging platforms.

Functioning seamlessly within Telegram, Blum supports token trading across more than 30 blockchain networks, including major chains like Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, TON, and Solana. Users have the flexibility to choose between custodial wallets, which simplify key management, and non-custodial wallets, which offer greater control over assets—serving varying preferences for convenience and self-custody.

In order to keep users engaged, Blum has integrated gamified mechanics into its ecosystem. Participants can earn Blum Points through activities such as playing the Drop Game, completing interactive missions, and inviting new users. These points are anticipated to have utility within the platform, with conversion into BLUM tokens expected to occur during the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE).

According to its roadmap, the platform is also planning to introduce a suite of advanced features. These include AI-powered tools for launching new tokens, meme token creation supported by AI agents, a Trading Arena that will host competitive, gamified trading experiences, as well as systems for adaptive trading strategies. Future developments also include the rollout of perpetual futures and a professional-grade trading interface that will operate across multiple blockchains.

As part of its broader engagement strategy, Blum is preparing to host an exclusive side event during Token2049. The gathering will take place at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa on April 30th, and users interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson