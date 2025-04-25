Solving DeFi Fragmentation: How Omniston Scales Liquidity On TON

In Brief STON.fi has unveiled the Omniston decentralized liquidity aggregation protocol for TON, designed to address the challenges of market fragmentation within the expanding TON ecosystem.

Developer of the automated market maker (AMM) protocol, STON.fi unveiled Omniston, the first decentralized liquidity aggregation protocol specifically optimized for the architecture of The Open Network (TON) blockchain. Omniston, now live within the STON.fi decentralised application (dApp), seeks to address the challenges of market fragmentation within the growing TON ecosystem.

Omniston aims to tackle several issues faced by the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, where liquidity providers and market makers encounter inefficiencies in capital allocation and limited access to broader user bases. DeFi developers also face challenges with redundant technical integrations across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs), leading to increased costs and complexity. Users, on the other hand, often face suboptimal swap rates and a limited trading experience due to fragmented liquidity.

Omniston introduces a series of innovations designed to streamline liquidity management, improve swapping efficiency, and broaden market access throughout the TON ecosystem. Liquidity providers and market makers can now quickly access the market and effortlessly connect with users across all major TON applications via Omniston’s extensive distribution network. The protocol’s horizontally scalable backend is built to handle the potential scale of up to 1 billion users within the Telegram ecosystem, allowing market makers and liquidity providers to focus on their trading strategies without the concern of infrastructure limitations.

For DeFi developers, Omniston removes the need to manage multiple technical integrations across various DEXs or to independently source liquidity from numerous providers. This allows them to concentrate on refining the core features of their projects while Omniston takes care of liquidity management. Additionally, through its integration with STON.fi, users benefit from optimized token swaps, access to deep liquidity, and faster transaction execution, ensuring reliable and cost-effective trades with minimal slippage and improved price stability.

Omniston is reshaping liquidity infrastructure on TON by eliminating the barriers between liquidity providers and applications. With just a single integration, liquidity providers can access an expanding network of DeFi protocols, streamlining both integration processes and operational efforts. Early adopters of Omniston have reported reductions in maintenance costs by as much as 70% and have seen onboarding times drop from over a month to just a few days.

Currently, Omniston consolidates liquidity from the largest DeFi protocols on TON. As more liquidity protocols are integrated in the near future, developers of DeFi applications will automatically gain access to an expanded liquidity pool, offering users better trading opportunities without requiring additional technical work or further investment from developers.

In the second quarter of 2025, Omniston plans to introduce support for proprietary liquidity from OTC market makers. Additionally, cross-chain swaps are set to be implemented, connecting TON’s liquidity to other major blockchain ecosystems, which will broaden the available opportunities for participants across the DeFi landscape.

Understanding How Omniston Operates

All transactions within the system are carried out in a trustless environment, leveraging smart routing and decentralized swap mechanisms to ensure both security and efficiency in execution. If all parties adhere to the protocol, the transaction proceeds smoothly. However, if any participant deviates or acts inappropriately, the transaction is automatically canceled, and the funds are returned to their respective parties.

According to the process, a user initiates a swap through an application, which then forwards the request to Omniston. Omniston generates a request-for-quote (RFQ) and sends it to the connected resolvers. The resolvers return their quotes to Omniston, which then selects the most favorable option. Once the quote is chosen, the transaction is executed, and both parties receive their respective tokens.

Exploring Omniston’s Roadmap: What’s Ahead For The Protocol

At this stage, Omniston is prioritizing accessibility and user adoption over monetization. According to Andrey Fedorov, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer and acting Chief Business Development Officer, the goal is to encourage developers and liquidity providers to start engaging with the platform without any immediate financial barriers. Currently, the protocol does not impose any fees, as the focus is on fostering participation and building a network of integrated applications. This approach allows liquidity providers to begin earning from their involvement, while developers using Omniston can implement their own revenue-generating models on top of the protocol.

Regarding future monetization, Andrey Fedorov notes that while revenue strategies are expected to emerge over time, they may not follow the conventional pay-to-use format. Given that Omniston only recently launched, the team is primarily focused on expanding adoption by onboarding more applications and liquidity providers. Monetization strategies will be explored after broader integration is achieved, though this does not necessarily imply that users will face usage fees in the future.

As for development plans, the introduction of cross-chain swap functionality represents a milestone on the roadmap. Although Omniston is currently deployed on the TON blockchain, the underlying architecture is already designed for cross-chain operations, and active testing is underway. The rollout will be gradual, with Tron expected to be the first additional network, followed by expansion into Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchains. This phased approach ensures that each integration is carefully validated before broader deployment.

