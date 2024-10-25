Somnia Unveils Updated Litepaper With Multistream Consensus

High-performance EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, Somnia released an updated version of its litepaper. This revised document outlines the project’s key innovations, including the introduction of the Multistream consensus model.

The Multistream consensus is designed to enable Somnia to process up to 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second block finality, making it suitable for the next generation of mass-consumer applications. Additionally, Somnia is launching a $10 million ecosystem grant program to connect developers with Web3 investors such as Mirana Ventures, Spartan Capital, and CMT Digital. This program aims to support builders focused on creating large-scale, real-time applications across various sectors, including gaming, social platforms, and metaverses.

The updated litepaper details the architecture that supports Somnia’s high throughput and performance while ensuring a high level of decentralization. Notably, it features advanced compression techniques that enhance data transfer efficiency between nodes by up to 20 times compared to other blockchains, alongside the Multistream consensus algorithm that facilitates the achievement of sub-second block finality. Somnia also utilizes a custom-built database, ICEdb, which enables average read/write times of 70-100 nanoseconds. Furthermore, the blockchain is optimized for single-thread sequential execution, which surpasses traditional parallel models, particularly during periods of high transaction density.

The litepaper emphasizes the advantages for developers in deploying games and social applications on a scalable blockchain capable of hosting high-volume decentralized applications (dApps) while maintaining ultra-low fees.

What Is Somnia?

This project is developed by the Virtual Society Foundation, an independent organization initiated by Improbable, a British startup specializing in building virtual worlds for over a decade. The Virtual Society Foundation secured initial funding from MSquared, which raised $150 million in 2022.

It has formed partnerships with Yuga Labs, providing holders of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from collections such as Kodas, Otherdeed Expanded, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club with new utility for their digital collectibles. The launch of Somnia’s Layer 1 network allows NFT holders to fully engage in games and interoperable virtual experiences on-chain. NFT avatars can be utilized within MSquared’s virtual experiences, including the official MLB virtual ballpark and concerts featuring K-pop artists like TWICE on Kosmopop. Additionally, Somnia has introduced Dream Builder, a suite of tools that empower users to manifest their creative visions, enabling them to convert 3D files into interoperable metaversal objects and construct immersive worlds and game-like experiences.

With the performance capabilities of the Somnia blockchain, more logic that currently operates off-chain can be transitioned to on-chain environments. This shift will be particularly important for games, social platforms, and other mass-consumer applications. Somnia’s high-performance blockchain also enhances trading by facilitating the creation of on-chain limit order books, offering users the experience of a centralized exchange (CEX) while maintaining the security guarantees of a decentralized blockchain. This makes it an appealing option for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

