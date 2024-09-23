Unstoppable Domains Teams Up With Somnia To Transform Digital Identities With ‘.dream’

In Brief The domain, launched by Unstoppable Domains and Somnia will integrate with dApps, enhancing digital identities and transactions in metaverse.

Provider of on-chain domain and digital identity solutions, Unstoppable Domains unveiled a strategic partnership with Somnia, a platform focused on building “the Metaverse computer” to expand the capabilities of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse experiences, gaming, and social applications.

This partnership seeks to enhance the accessibility and affordability of decentralized digital identities by introducing the “.dream” top-level domain (TLD). The launch will feature prominently at Somnia’s upcoming Token 2024 event, serving as a key activation for this initiative.

“Identity will be a crucial element in uniting the Virtual Society, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Unstoppable Domains for this initiative,” said Paul Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Somnia, in a written statement.

Somnia operates as a high-performance Layer 1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain, capable of processing over 300,000 transactions per second (TPS). It aims to unify metaverses, gaming, NFTs, and social platforms, providing a fully on-chain, seamless virtual society where users have an option to interact, collaborate, and trade assets across different digital experiences without barriers.

Improving Somnia’s Metaverse And Community Building

Through its recent partnership, users can now acquire “.dream” domains, which facilitate effortless transactions involving cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital assets across more than 865 decentralized applications (dApps). This TLD, supported by Somnia’s advanced blockchain infrastructure, plays a key role in fostering unified and immersive digital interactions.

The “.dream” domain aligns with Somnia’s goal of encouraging innovation and building a strong community within the metaverse. It allows users to utilize their personalized “Name.dream” as a unique and memorable wallet address, simplifying secure cryptocurrency transactions. Additionally, this TLD functions as a digital identity across gaming, social platforms, and other on-chain applications, positioning Somnia’s community members as active representatives of the brand.

“With .dream, we’re offering more than just a domain; we’re providing a digital home for aspirations and big ideas. Our aim is to create a vibrant online ecosystem where creativity and ambition can flourish,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Unstoppable Domains, in a written statement. “Furthermore, we will collaborate with Somnia to strategize for the upcoming ICANN gTLD application, aiming to further embed .dream within the broader domain ecosystem and expand its capabilities. This collaboration represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the domain name industry,” she added.

Obtaining a generic top-level domain gTLD offers benefits for a blockchain company, including enhanced control over digital identities, stronger branding opportunities, and the ability to build a decentralized, user-focused online ecosystem designed to align with the company’s community and goals.

Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain-based domain name provider that enables users to make and own their digital identities directly on the blockchain without any recurring renewal fees. By utilizing it, users can replace long, complex alphanumeric cryptocurrency wallet addresses with easy-to-remember, human-readable names, enabling seamless interaction and transactions across over 720 different applications, wallets, exchanges, as well as marketplaces.

Recently, Unstoppable Domains expanded its services to the Ethereum Layer 2 Base, built by Coinbase, further extending its reach beyond its existing infrastructure on platforms like Ethereum’s mainnet and the Polygon Layer 2 network.

