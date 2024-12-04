Shell Finance Launches Mainnet, Unlocking Opportunities For sUSD Borrowing, Auctions, And Arbitrage Trading

In Brief Shell Finance has launched its mainnet, marking a significant milestone in the integration of stablecoins within the BTCFi ecosystem.

Decentralized stablecoin protocol Shell Finance announced that it has launched its mainnet, marking a milestone in the integration of stablecoins within the Bitcoin DeFi (BTCFi) ecosystem.

Shell Finance operates on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network, enabling users to use on-chain Bitcoin assets—such as BTC, Ordinals, Runes, BRC-20, and Atomicals—as collateral to borrow synthetic sUSD stablecoin.

By building directly on Bitcoin Layer 1, Shell Finance enhances liquidity for Bitcoin Layer 1 assets, allowing users to access sUSD without leaving the Bitcoin ecosystem.

How To Use Shell Finance?

Users can now take advantage of the protocol by borrowing sUSD against a range of supported collateral assets, including BTC, NodeMonkes Ordinals, Ordinal Maxi Biz, Quantum Cats, Ordi, and Sats. Runes support will be available starting in January 2025, with additional assets to be added in the future. Support for Fractal Bitcoin is also set to launch in December.

The protocol presently supports various wallets, including OKX Wallet, UniSat Wallet, and Xverse Wallet, among others.

Additionally, users can participate as Liquidators in auctions. If collateral reaches the liquidation threshold, it enters the auction process, allowing Liquidators to purchase it below the floor price using sUSD. This creates arbitrage opportunities. Once liquidated collateral is acquired, users can resell it on platforms such as DotSwap, Magic Eden, or OKX or hold it for potential future gains.

Moreover, users can engage in arbitrage trading, as sUSD may trade slightly above or below its $1 peg, presenting opportunities for leverage trading. Initially, this option will be available through a pool on DotSwap, with plans to expand to Magic Eden, UniSat Wallet, and other platforms in the future.

