Swarm Partners With OrdinalsBot, Offering Gold Investments On Bitcoin

In Brief Swarm and OrdinalsBot are bringing physical gold to Bitcoin by offering gold assets represented by unique serial numbers inscribed as ordinals.

Real-world asset (RWA) platform Swarm announced that it has collaborated with Ordinalsbot, an application designed for minting and managing Bitcoin inscriptions to bring physical gold into the Bitcoin ecosystem, now offering gold assets represented by unique serial numbers inscribed as ordinals.

“Establishing the ability for investors to own gold on the Bitcoin blockchain offers a unique opportunity,” said Timo Lehhes, co-founder of Swarm, in a written statement. “Investors no longer need to debate whether they should hold real or digital gold when Swarm’s ordinals offer the ability to hold both simultaneously using one blockchain as a common infrastructure,” he added.

This launch marks a global first, enabling the purchase of physical, verifiable gold on the Bitcoin blockchain. Users can trade gold on-chain and gain exposure to both physical and digital assets within a unified infrastructure, all while remaining compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCa) regulations.

As more institutions enter the Bitcoin space through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and awareness of its potential grows, Swarm expects increased innovation on the Bitcoin blockchain. This initiative goes beyond a mere commodity investment, it aims to foster the development of entire ecosystems and use cases on the Bitcoin network.

When purchasing these assets, buyers receive up to three years of included storage, with future storage costs managed programmatically. Physical gold in ounces or kilobars is delivered to KYC-verified addresses, ensuring regulatory compliance. Customers can select vault locations globally, including in the United Kingdom, Dubai, and Switzerland. Furthermore, users can create commodity tokens by bundling gold non-fungible tokens (NFTs), thereby functionalizing gold and making it accessible for investments starting at $1. They can trade with qualified users or opt for unrestricted options based on their compliance requirements.

What Is Swarm?

Swarm is a blockchain platform that provides tokenization and trading solutions for traditional finance. It collaborates with RWA owners to tokenize collateral and establish compliant trading infrastructure. Notably, Swarm is the first organization globally to offer tokenized US Treasury bills and publicly traded stocks on a compliant and decentralized platform.

Recently, the platform launched gold NFTs on Ethereum as an alternative to conventional gold ownership methods. This enhances customer choice by providing greater diversification in tokenized gold holdings, with plans to integrate additional blockchains in the future.

