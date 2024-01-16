Business News Report
January 16, 2024

SEC Delays Trial for Terraform Labs’ Do Kwon to Allow Finalization of Extradition Process

by
Published: January 16, 2024 at 5:31 am Updated: January 16, 2024 at 5:50 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 16, 2024 at 5:31 am

In Brief

SEC postponed trial against Terraform Labs’ co-founder Do Kwon, allowing his active participation in the legal proceedings.

SEC Delays Trial for Terraform Labs' Do Kwon to Allow Finalization of Extradition Process

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) agreed to postpone a civil trial against Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon, who is accused of orchestrating a $40 billion cryptocurrency fraud. The decision aims at facilitating Do Kwon’s extradition from Montenegro, allowing his participation in the trial.

In a filing submitted on Monday to the federal court in Manhattan, the SEC argued that a “modest” postponement of the trial scheduled for January 29 was warranted. This justification was drawn from statements made by Do Kwon’s attorney, affirming Do Kwon’s desire to attend the trial, his agreement to extradition from Montenegro, and the possibility of his presence in the United States by mid-March.

The SEC also voiced opposition to holding separate trials for Terraform Labs and Do Kwon, contending that the cases are essentially identical. The regulatory body argued that conducting two distinct trials would unduly necessitate the testimony of whistleblowers and ordinary retail investors on two separate occasions, creating an unnecessary burden.

The decision on whether to change the trial date lies with United States District Judge Jed Rakoff. The SEC has proposed April 15 as the new date, considering scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, Do Kwon’s lawyer has requested a delay until at least March 18. In a recent statement on Monday, the lawyer conveyed the intent not to seek additional adjournments, even if Do Kwon faced challenges attending on the suggested new date.

The legal matter stems from the collapse of TerraUSD–a “stablecoin” designed to maintain a constant $1 price, and Luna, a more traditional token closely linked to TerraUSD. The approximate loss for both cryptocurrencies amounted to $40 billion or more–a consequence of TerraUSD’s inability to maintain its targeted $1 peg in May 2022.

The SEC subsequently asserted that Terraform and Do Kwon misled investors regarding the stability of TerraUSD and the manner in which a well-known Korean mobile payment application utilized the Terraform blockchain for transaction settlements.

Last month, US District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon, along with Terraform Labs, breached United States law by neglecting to register two digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, which experienced a collapse in 2022.

Do Kwon is currently confronting related US criminal charges and an extradition request from his home country, South Korea. He was arrested in Montenegro last March.

The SEC’s agreement to delay the civil trial against Terraform Labs and co-founder Do Kwon will allow the suspect to complete the extradition and participate in the trial. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Hedera and Algorand Ecosystems Establish ‘DeRec Alliance’ to Ease Decentralized Asset Recovery

by Victor Dey
January 15, 2024

Beoble Secures Strategic Investment from DWF Labs to Expand Web3 Communication

by Victor Dey
January 15, 2024

Casper Labs and IBM Consulting Join Forces to Develop Blockchain-Powered AI Governance Solution

by Victor Dey
January 12, 2024

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Debut with Strong $4 Billion Trading Day, BlackRock Takes the Lead

by Alisa Davidson
January 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant for Small Businesses and Individuals

by Kumar Gandharv
January 16, 2024

HashKey Group Raises $100 Million Series A Funding, Claims ‘Unicorn’ Status

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2024

Edubuk Partners Concordium to Tackle Fake Credentials with Blockchain Verification

by Kumar Gandharv
January 16, 2024

Tether Responds to UN Report, Rejects Claims Linking USDT to Criminal Activities

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant for Small Businesses and Individuals
News Report Technology
Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant for Small Businesses and Individuals
by Kumar Gandharv
January 16, 2024
HashKey Group Raises $100 Million Series A Funding, Claims ‘Unicorn’ Status
Business News Report
HashKey Group Raises $100 Million Series A Funding, Claims ‘Unicorn’ Status
by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2024
Edubuk Partners Concordium to Tackle Fake Credentials with Blockchain Verification
News Report Technology
Edubuk Partners Concordium to Tackle Fake Credentials with Blockchain Verification
by Kumar Gandharv
January 16, 2024
Tether Responds to UN Report, Rejects Claims Linking USDT to Criminal Activities
Business News Report
Tether Responds to UN Report, Rejects Claims Linking USDT to Criminal Activities
by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.