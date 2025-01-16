Ronin Unveils Ecosystem Grants With $10M In Funding To Empower Developers

In Brief Ronin unveiled the Ecosystem Grants program, offering developers funding between $20,000 and $300,000, opportunities to gain exposure through its promotional channels, and the ability to connect with other ecosystem contributors.

Gaming blockchain Ronin unveiled the Ronin Ecosystem Grants, a developer-centric initiative aimed at fostering collaboration and enhancing the functionality of its platform. This program offers financial support and resources to assist new teams in deploying new projects on the Ronin blockchain.

Developers have the opportunity to secure funding between $20,000 and $300,000. They can also gain exposure through Ronin’s promotional channels, which attract millions of daily impressions, and connect with other ecosystem contributors, including those supporting projects like Pixels and Axie Infinity.

Introducing Ronin Ecosystem Grants



$10M to Support Ronin Builders on the Bleeding Edge of Crypto ⚔️



Operation Leviosa is in full swing, and we’re ready to fund the next generation of builders.



Ronin Ecosystem Grants is a developer-focused initiative to unlock the full… pic.twitter.com/UgZv7ohMbV — Ronin (@Ronin_Network) January 16, 2025

The grants are designed to empower developers at any stage, size, or type. With a funding cap of $300,000 in RON, payouts are milestone-based, ensuring alignment with long-term goals. Developers can use these funds for various key expenses, such as integration, audits, and deployment. The program encourages projects that address user or developer challenges, introduce new utilities, or expand Ronin’s user base and on-chain activity. Evaluation criteria include the team’s ability to solve problems, bring in new users, show project traction, and demonstrate strong execution capabilities.

Additionally, teams integrating Ronin Waypoint are eligible for a $20,000 grant in RON through the Waypoint Grant program. This initiative focuses on improving user experience and simplifying onboarding processes. The grant covers essential gas costs, facilitating a seamless on-chain experience for end-users while giving builders the resources to launch their projects effectively.

Furthermore, Ronin’s forthcoming ecosystem expansion is expected to draw an influx of new users. Grant recipients will be strategically positioned to benefit from this growth. Participants in the Ronin Support Program Builder’s Grants can enjoy ecosystem amplification through enhanced visibility. This includes features on the Ronin Ecosystem Grants website, the Ronin Wallet, and inclusion in Builder Round-Ups across Ronin’s channels. Grantees also gain access to the Ronin Builders Discord, connecting with ecosystem teams, venture capitalists, and advisors. Additional benefits include integration opportunities with leading Web3 games, collaboration with ecosystem partners, and exclusive discounts on infrastructure and tooling solutions.

How To Apply And What Is Ronin?

In order to apply for the Ronin Ecosystem Grants, interested individuals or teams are encouraged to visit the Ronin Ecosystem Grant Notion page to review the available grant options. Applicants should identify the grant that best aligns with their project needs and complete the application form. Following submission, there is a review period of approximately 3 to 4 weeks. Successful applicants will be notified via email.

Ronin is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain tailored for gaming. It was developed by Sky Mavis, the creators of Axie Infinity, a prominent Web3 game that has generated over $1.3 billion in revenue. Ronin stands out for its ability to scale a single game to accommodate millions of daily active users. To date, the blockchain has facilitated more than $4 billion in non-fungible token (NFT) transactions.

Despite the challenges associated with seamless onboarding and delivering native gaming experiences in the Web3 space, Ronin has achieved notable milestones. The platform currently supports 1.7 million daily active users, a figure bolstered by successful closed beta tests (CBTs) for upcoming games such as Forgotten Runiverse, Lumiterra, and Ragnarok: Monster World.

