Ronin Unveils Waypoint To Enable Instant Onboarding And In-Game Transactions For Gamers

Gaming blockchain Ronin introduced the Ronin Waypoint, a universal cross-game account system, aimed at simplifying gamer onboarding, enhancing player engagement, and creating new revenue opportunities for Web3 game developers.

“It’s becoming increasingly evident that there is a disconnect between Western capital allocation in crypto and the active user base from emerging economies like Southeast Asia and Latin America, where many of Ronin’s users are located,” said Jeffrey Zirlin, Chief Growth Officer of Sky Mavis, the developer of Ronin, in a written statement. “Web3 gaming still holds significant potential for mass crypto adoption, and we believe that the launch of Ronin Waypoint is the next step towards this vision,” he added.

The launch of Ronin Waypoint is designed to enhance the on-chain gaming experience by offering a cohesive user interface across all Ronin games and decentralized applications (dApps) through a single account credential.

Utilizing multi-party computation (MPC) technology, Ronin Waypoint creates secure keyless wallets, facilitating easier logins via email or social media without requiring seed phrases or browser extensions. This approach not only protects users from scams and phishing attacks but also ensures maximum security by distributing key control among multiple parties so no single entity has complete access.

This solution is designed to enhance user conversion for game studios by allowing players to complete their initial on-chain transaction at the time of account setup. It also aims to improve player engagement by offering gas-free transactions and introducing new in-game transaction possibilities for Web3 gaming. For instance, rather than requiring players to exit the game and visit an external site to buy NFTs or conduct other on-chain activities, Ronin Waypoint enables users to perform these transactions directly within the game.

Ronin Waypoint offers integration across multiple platforms, including Unity, Telegram, iOS, and Android. The integration is currently operational on Axie Infinity Classic and will soon be available on Axie Infinity Origins, as well as additional games from partner studios on Ronin. Developers can anticipate upcoming features such as in-game marketplaces to enhance monetization, transaction policy management for setting pre-approved on-chain spending limits, and player behavioral analytics to track performance and refine user rewards.

Ronin Processes Over $4B In NFT Transactions And Reports Over 1.7M Daily Active Users

Ronin is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain designed specifically for gaming. Developed by Sky Mavis, the creators of Axie Infinity—a major Web3 title that has earned over $1.3 billion in revenue—Ronin is unique for its ability to scale a single game to support millions of daily active users. The blockchain has processed over $4 billion in non-fungible token (NFT) transactions.

Despite challenges in seamless onboarding and native gaming experiences in Web3, Ronin has achieved notable growth, now boasting 1.7 million daily active users. This growth has been driven by successful closed beta tests (CBTs) of new games like Forgotten Runiverse, Lumiterra, and Ragnarok: Monster World.

Recently, Ronin announced a partnership with Singapore-based Tatsu Works, which has chosen Ronin for its free-to-play life simulation RPG, Tatsumeeko, moving from IMX and Solana.

