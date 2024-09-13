Ronin Partners With Tatsu Works To Host Tatsumeeko RPG On Its Blockchain

In Brief Ronin announced that Tatsu Works selected its platform for its free-to-play life simulation RPG, Tatsumeeko, migrating from IMX and Solana.

EVM-based blockchain Ronin announced that the Singapore-based game studio Tatsu Works has selected its platform for its free-to-play life simulation role-playing game (RPG), Tatsumeeko, migrating from IMX and Solana. The game is scheduled to be released on mobile and PC platforms in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the first life simulation RPG to the Ronin ecosystem, adding a fresh genre for our growing community,” said Sky Mavis CEO and Co-Founder Trung Nguyen in a written statement. “Tatsumeeko’s large and passionate Discord following reminds us a lot of what we saw with Axie Infinity in its early days, which we believe is a strong indicator of their potential for success on Ronin,” he added.

Tatsumeeko combines turn-based auto-combat with cozy housing mechanics. The game immerses players in a detailed, modern fantasy world and features an innovative “Arcana” system, which provides millions of unique combat combinations. Additionally, it offers high-quality, immersive 2.5D environments for exploration within the game.

To enhance their cross-platform presence and generate excitement for the full release of Tatsumeeko, Tatsu Works is introducing Lumina Hunt, a lite RPG game, on Telegram this month. In Lumina Hunt, players earn points called Vabloons by participating in V-Squad, an in-game organization. Highly engaged players will be ranked and rewarded with tokens upon the Token Launch. Additionally, players will receive key items and currencies for an early advantage in Tatsumeeko: Lumina Fates, the main game set to enter open beta by the end of 2024, through their involvement in Lumina Hunt.

Founded in 2016, Tatsu Works has been leading the development of the Tatsumeeko and Tatsu.GG brands. The team is composed of industry veterans from major entertainment and gaming companies, including Square Enix, Koei Tecmo, Tencent, Gumi, and Toei Animation. Their collective experience includes working on notable titles such as Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Dissidia Final Fantasy, Brave Frontier, and others.

Ronin Blockchain Transforms Gaming With Scalability And Low Fees

Ronin is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain tailored for gaming. Created by Sky Mavis, the developers behind the successful Web3 game Axie Infinity—which has earned over $1.3 billion in revenue—Ronin is unique in its ability to scale a single game to support millions of daily active users. The blockchain has handled more than $4 billion in non-fungible token (NFT) transactions. It is optimized for near-instant in-game transactions and minimal fees.

“We’re excited to partner with Ronin as we prepare for the full launch of Tatsumeeko later this year,” said David Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Tatsu Works, in a written statement. “Our goal is to unify Web2 and Web3 gaming by allowing our massive Discord community to explore the potential of blockchain technology through our life simulation RPG. We believe Tatsumeeko and Ronin together offer the perfect platform for this,” he concluded.

