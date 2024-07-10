Forgotten Runiverse Migrates To Ronin, Launching Public Gameplay In August With New Foundations Event

In Brief Ronin announced that it will host Forgotten Runiverse and integrate Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult IP into its ecosystem.

EVM-based blockchain Ronin announced that metaverse video game developer Bisonic and creative studio Magic Machine will migrate their blockchain game Forgotten Runiverse from Arbitrum to deploy it on Ronin, facilitating integration of Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult intellectual property (IP) into its ecosystem.

Ronin, developed by Sky Mavis, is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain tailored for gaming purposes. It offers near-instant transaction speeds and low fees, making it ideal for handling extensive in-game transactions. Moreover, Ronin stands out as the sole blockchain platform known to successfully scale a single game to support millions of daily active users, with a track record of processing over $4 billion in non-fungible token (NFT) volumes.

“The Forgotten Runiverse team has spent more than three years developing a full MMORPG designed for mass-market adoption, available as a free-to-play experience on mobile and computers,” said Trung Nguyen, CEO and Co-Founder of Sky Mavis.

“Forgotten Runiverse’s vision of creating a game that fosters community interaction through shared experiences, storytelling, and adventure strongly resonates with the Ronin community. We are excited to introduce this genre and gameplay experience to our community and to welcome The Cult into the Ronin ecosystem,” he added.

Created and published by a team with backgrounds from studios such as Ubisoft and Blizzard and drawing inspiration from the lore of the NFT collection Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult, Forgotten Runiverse is a free-to-play pixel art massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that has evolved into a transmedia franchise. It now includes a globally distributed comic series, an upcoming animated TV series, and an extensive ecosystem featuring 110 million digital collectibles.

In this game, the franchise evolves further with active user involvement in shaping gameplay through contributed lore and in-game plot developments, creating a collaborative experience. Within the Runiverse, individuals unite to establish guilds, undertake PvE expeditions, and take part in PvP battles. Concurrently, they craft diverse items by gathering resources from various locations around the world.

Forgotten Runiverse Will Move Its NFT Collections To Ronin And Initiate Closed Beta On July 31

As part of the migration process, all game-centric NFT collections, such as Forgotten Runiverse Real Estate, Forgotten Runiverse Game Items, and Watcher’s Rings, will transition to Ronin. Additionally, Forgotten Runiverse is slated for release on the Epic Game Store later this year, with ongoing efforts to ensure full optimization for mobile devices.

Additionally, the game’s launch will commence with a closed beta event starting on July 31st, followed by a Public Gameplay Event in August. This exclusive release will feature the Forgotten Runiverse’s pre-alpha New Foundations event, allowing players to mint and develop plots while offering a range of mintable gameplay rewards to enrich the experience and reward player engagement. The update will also introduce a variety of dungeons with unique quests and narrative content to explore. The event aims to provide gamers worldwide with the chance to engage in create-to-earn activities within a vast fantasy realm, immersing themselves in the rich lore of the Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult through Runiverse gameplay.

