Reliance Jio Launches AI Platform ‘Jio Brain’ to Integrate ML Capabilities in Telecom

Indian telecommunications company Reliance Jio announced the launch of its AI platform, Jio Brain, intending to integrate machine learning capabilities into the telco network.

“Jio Brain integrates machine learning capabilities in the telco network, enterprise network or any industry-specific IT environment, without undergoing network or IT transformation,” said Aayush Bhatnagar, senior vice president of Jio in a LinkedIn post. “This platform has been developed after a research and development effort for two years by hundreds of engineers.”

The AI platform comes with a set of over 500 REST Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and data APIs for creating ML-enabled services. Apart from customised enterprise and large-scale LLM capabilities, advanced AI features for images, videos, text, documents, speech, and in-built AI algorithms are available “as a service”.

Moreover, Bhatnagar added that Jio Brain would help create new 5G services, transform enterprises, optimize networks, and set the stage for 6G development – where ML is a crucial capability. He invited AI and ML researchers to collaborate with Jio to create value and scale the Jio Brain innovation ecosystem.

Reliance’s Recent March Towards AI

Recently, Reliance announced a partnership to build a large language model tailored to India’s diverse linguistic landscape. In collaboration with Nvidia, this initiative focuses on advancing AI technologies for various projects, such as chatbots, drug discovery, and climate research.

In this venture, Nvidia will supply Reliance Jio, the telecommunications division of Reliance Group — with AI supercomputer technologies. These include central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), networking solutions, and AI operating systems and frameworks essential for developing advanced AI models.

Furthermore, the group introduced an initiative in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay for the ‘Bharat GPT’ program. Revealed by Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, this initiative aims to harness the capabilities of large language models and generative AI to benefit multiple sectors nationwide.

The Bharat GPT program is declared an essential component of Jio’s overarching strategy, dubbed “Jio 2.0,” aimed at establishing a development ecosystem.

Alongside Reliance, Jio is actively crafting its proprietary operating system (OS) tailored for televisions. This OS is designed to elevate user interaction and engagement on Jio’s devices, strengthening the company’s services within its ecosystem.

