Rabbit’s R1 Teams Up with Perplexity AI to Integrate Conversational AI Capabilities

AI-powered handheld gadget Rabbit R1 today announced a partnership to elevate capabilities of the R1 device by integrating Perplexity AI’s advanced “conversational AI-powered answer engine” for better user experience.

Search engine startup Perplexity AI will integrate its own AI model along with third-party models like Google’s Gemini, Mistra 7B, Anthropic’s Claude 2.1, and OpenAI’s GPT-4 to empower the system to retrieve precise and reliable information from the internet.

The pocket-sized AI gadget was first announced at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Conference 2024 (CES ’24). During a live Spaces broadcast on the microblogging platform X, Jesse Lyu CEO at Rabbit and Aravind Srinivas co-founder at Perplexity announced the partnership.

Atleast 50,000 units of the R1 have already been sold through pre-orders at its $199 price point, and the platform is now offering an exclusive deal to its first 100,000 buyers. Under the partnership, the first 100,000 R1 purchasers will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro – a premium service valued at $200.

According to the announcement, this subscription will offer users various advanced features, including file upload support, a daily quota for over 300 complex queries, and the ability to switch between AI models such as GPT-4, Claude 2.1 and Gemini.

Perplexity AI recently raised funding of $73.6 million in a round led by Databricks Ventures, with support from former Twitter VP Elad Gil, Nvidia and Jeff Bezos.

The Rabbit R1 has a 2.88-inch touchscreen with stylish rounded corners, a robust 2.3GHz MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and a spacious 128GB of storage space, ensuring a seamless user experience. Crafted in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, the device is complemented by a unique rotatable camera “eye,” catering to both selfie and rear camera functionalities.

User-friendly controls include a large scroll wheel, a side button for initiating calls and far-field microphones enabling voice command inputs. The device, equipped with a SIM card slot, acts as a bridge between users and their smartphones, including iPhones and other devices, though it falls short of full smartphone functionality.

At the core of Rabbit R1’s functionality lies its operating system, Rabbit OS, powered by Atmosic’s proprietary Large Action Model (LAM), akin to the models used in chatbots like ChatGPT.

AI-powered Gadget Battle: Rabbit R1 Vs Humane AI Pin

In November 2023, Humane AI — a company established by former Apple engineers Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, officially unveiled its inaugural hardware product — the Humane Ai Pin.

The diminutive, square-shaped device is designed to be affixed to the user’s clothing, harnessing the advanced capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Microsoft’s AI models to empower the digital assistant embedded within the pin.

For better user interactions, Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin have emerged as frontrunners, both working on the concept of app-less operating systems with Rabbit OS and Cosmos, respectively.

Rabbit R1 takes a straightforward approach, mirroring phone actions without relying on app-specific APIs. Its streamlined process, powered by Rabbit OS and cloud-based data processing, offers users a better experience without formal partnerships with individual apps.

Humane AI Pin, on the other hand, showcases itself as a wearable LLM-powered search engine with conversational prowess. Beyond its ChatGPT-like capabilities, the AI Pin has productivity features like navigation and shopping.

What sets it apart is its collaborative strategy – working closely with app developers to build tools for integration. This marks a departure from Rabbit R1’s direct mimicry, highlighting the diversity of approaches in the evolving landscape of app-less devices.

As Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin work towards enhancing user experiences, their paths mark approaches made in the realm of AI-powered technology.

