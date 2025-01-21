Plume Network Kicks Off TGE, Introducing Its Utility Token PLUME

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Plume Network has launched its PLUME token, now available for trading on major crypto exchanges including Bybit, Bitget, KuCoin, and Gate.

Modular blockchain focused on real-world assets (RWAs), Plume Network announced that it has launched its PLUME token, which is now available for trading on both major decentralized and centralized exchanges, including Bybit, Bitget, KuCoin, and Gate.

PLUME serves as the utility token for Plume Network. The total supply of PLUME tokens is capped at 10 billion, with an initial 20% in circulation. A substantial 59% of the token supply is allocated to the growth and development of the ecosystem. An additional 20% is set aside for early contributors, while 21% is reserved for early backers who have supported Plume’s vision from the beginning.

Ahead of Plume’s mainnet launch, the platform emphasized that the majority of the token supply—59%—is dedicated to community, ecosystem, and foundation initiatives. These tokens are designed to support various ecosystem-related activities, including grants, community incentives, marketing campaigns, validator rewards, and liquidity provisioning. Specifically, the Community & Ecosystem portion will support both current and future ecosystem projects, as well as growth initiatives within the community. The Ecosystem Grants category will fund innovation, enhance infrastructure, and promote the adoption of RWAfi. The Plume Foundation will manage the Plume Network Foundation, which will be in charge of overseeing the research, development, and growth of the project. Additionally, 7% of the total supply will be allocated for a Community Airdrop to reward early community engagement and encourage network effects.

At the Token Generation Event (TGE), 20% of the tokens are released in circulation, with the remaining 80% distributed according to a scheduled vesting plan.

Plume Network Opens Claims For Season 1 Airdrop

Plume Network has officially opened claims for Season 1 of its airdrop, designed to distribute PLUME tokens to participants within its ecosystem. While this initial airdrop primarily rewards early supporters, future distribution initiatives will dedicate substantial resources to fostering the Plume builder community, ensuring long-term engagement and growth.

Users can now check their allocations and choose between two claiming options. The first option allows immediate claims, with tokens directly transferred to the user’s preferred wallet. Those who choose this option will also receive an additional 33% reward boost at the time of the mainnet launch, with boosted rewards distributed within 90 days. The second option enables users to defer their claim until the mainnet launch, receiving a 66% reward boost instead. Similar to the first option, these additional rewards will be distributed within 90 days, with an accelerated release available for those actively participating in the Plume Mainnet.

After claiming their allocation, users also have the opportunity to stake their PLUME airdrop tokens for a 10% yield. To retain this staking reward, tokens must remain staked until the Plume Mainnet launch. However, this staking incentive is limited to a maximum of 10% of the total airdrop allocation per user. The initial staking window, which lasts 14 days, is now open.

Plume is a public blockchain designed to streamline the adoption and seamless integration of RWAs by prioritizing efficiency, scalability, and demand-driven development.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson