Converge And Maple Finance Partner To Launch Permissioned Credit Markets And Enable Institutional Access To Tokenized RWAs

In Brief Converge has partnered with Maple Finance to bring institutional-grade credit infrastructure and tokenized real-world asset lending to its blockchain settlement layer for traditional finance and DeFi.

Settlement layer for traditional finance and digital dollars, Converge announced a collaboration with on-chain asset management platform Maple Finance to integrate its asset management infrastructure into a blockchain tailored for institutional-level tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Maple Finance, which has facilitated $7.8 billion in loan originations and works with over 85 institutions, provides infrastructure designed to be secure, transparent, and scalable for digital asset markets.

Through this integration, Maple Finance will utilize Converge to introduce permissioned lending pools, support secured credit backed by tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), and provide institutional users with access to DeFi yields while maintaining regulatory alignment.

The collaboration is intended to support the development of structured credit markets, enable on-chain movement of real-world collateral, and create a more direct route for traditional financial institutions to engage with tokenized financial systems.

Maple joins Converge 🤝



This collaboration brings @maplefinance’s proven asset management infrastructure to a new blockchain designed for institutional-grade tokenization and DeFi. pic.twitter.com/gBAsz6VPfA — Converge (@convergeonchain) July 8, 2025

Converge: Sub-100ms Block Times, Gigagas Throughput, And Institutional-Grade RWA Infrastructure On EVM Chain

Converge is intended to offer infrastructure that meets institutional requirements, supporting large-scale tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) for global financial institutions. Its design focuses on encouraging broader use of on-chain financial systems by aligning DeFi capabilities with RWA integration.

Jointly developed by Ethena and Securitize, Converge is a purpose-built EVM-compatible blockchain tailored to meet the needs of both institutional and retail participants in DeFi. While it allows access to standard DeFi protocols suitable for retail users, it also includes a range of applications and tools created in collaboration with partners, specifically designed to support institutional investors seeking compliant exposure to decentralized markets and capital efficiency.

The blockchain is closely integrated with Arbitrum and Celestia to enhance EVM performance, with the goal of maximizing scalability and efficiency at both the infrastructure and application layers.

Converge is being designed to address three primary objectives: first, to offer a high-performance EVM environment capable of sub-100 millisecond block times and throughput measured in gigagas, all while maintaining a streamlined experience for developers and users; second, to simplify usability by supporting USDe and USDtb as gas tokens; and third, to introduce secure mechanisms for managing institutional capital, tokenized RWAs, and on-chain finance through the Converge Validator Network (CVN).

In order to meet these objectives, Converge will utilize an optimized Conduit G2 sequencer and leverage early-stage technological advancements made possible through its collaboration with Arbitrum and Celestia. It will support a low-friction user environment through the use of USDe and USDtb as native gas tokens, implementation of ERC-7702, and additional layers of security via the Converge Validator Network, which will be underpinned by staked ENA (sENA).

