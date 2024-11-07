StakeStone Introduces Its First Staking Vault In Collaboration With Plume Network

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief StakeStone partnered with Plume Network to launch its first staking vault, offering the community diversified yield opportunities.

Provider of full-chain liquidity infrastructure, StakeStone announced a partnership with the modular blockchain Plume Network to launch its first staking vault, offering the community diversified yield opportunities. The vault, which is capped at $5 million, will include STONE, yield-bearing ETH, and SBTC — liquid BTC asset intended to bridge the gap between Bitcoin and the wider decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

The StakeStone Vault is positioned as more than just a staking platform, it aims to be a comprehensive product issuance platform for optimized yield strategies. The vault will host a variety of options, ranging from yield farming vaults to DeFi strategy vaults and CeDeFi portfolios, serving different investor needs. The launch of this first vault introduces a new approach to staking, ensuring liquidity is maintained while also improving potential yields.

Plume Network, known as the first fully integrated modular blockchain for Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi), offers a composable and scalable ecosystem that facilitates the seamless integration of various RWAs, such as equities and private credit.

In addition to Plume Network, StakeStone has partnered with other industry players, including Cian Protocol, CoinSummer Labs, and Amber Group. These partners are bringing forward new vaults and diversified strategies to enhance the growing StakeStone vault ecosystem.

With more vaults and strategies planned for the future, StakeStone Vault is set to continue expanding alongside its partners, offering advanced omnichain and CeDeFi solutions to deliver a comprehensive DeFi experience.

Level up your staking with the first vault on StakeStone and @plumenetwork!



Vault is capped at $5M STONE, yield-bearing ETH, and SBTC, liquid BTC index here: https://t.co/AaDol9aUcq



How you can get better yields and liquidity in one place⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LiXVSlqY6u — StakeStone (@Stake_Stone) November 7, 2024

StakeStone Enhances Operations Through Strategic Partnerships

StakeStone, an omni-chain Liquid Staking Token (LST) protocol, aims to enhance native staking yields and liquidity across Layer 2 networks. Recently, it formed a strategic partnership with Berachain, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 1 blockchain. As part of this collaboration, StakeStone’s native token, STONE, was deployed on Berachain’s bArtio testnet.

Additionally, StakeStone has integrated with Sonic, another EVM Layer 1 blockchain, to improve liquidity and offer new yield opportunities for users. This integration allows users to earn yield through StakeStone on Sonic, with products designed to optimize rewards.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson