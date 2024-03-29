Palm Network’s Governance Gala at NFTNYC Promises a Blockchain Renaissance While Making Decentralised Dreams Come True

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief This meticulously crafted framework represents the culmination of years of dedication to redefining the relationship between blockchain technology and its impact on sports, culture, and entertainment.

Palm Network, an avant-garde force in blockchain technology intersecting with sports, culture, and entertainment, is poised for an extraordinary moment of revelation. The stage is set at NFTNYC, the pinnacle event for non-fungible tokens, where, on April 1, Palm Network will unveil its groundbreaking governance model, marking a significant leap forward in its journey of innovation.

In the heart of New York City, amidst the pulsating energy of NFTNYC, Palm Network will host an exclusive event at LUME Studios NYC. This invite-only gathering promises an evening of immersive experiences, intellectual discourse, and networking opportunities, all meticulously curated to showcase Palm’s unwavering commitment to revolutionising the blockchain landscape.

Palm Network’s unveiling of its radical new governance model is central to the event. This meticulously crafted framework represents the culmination of years of dedication to redefining the relationship between blockchain technology and its impact on sports, culture, and entertainment. With a laser focus on aligning Palm’s stewardship with its core objectives, the new governance model sets the stage for unprecedented growth, transparency, and community engagement within the network.

The evening’s agenda boasts an illustrious lineup of speakers, each offering unique perspectives on blockchain technology’s trajectory and broader landscape. Kicking off the proceedings, Guillaume Dechaux, a visionary leader within Palm Network, will provide attendees with a comprehensive retrospective of Palm’s evolution and an inspiring vision for its future endeavours. Following Dechaux’s insights, industry titan Joe Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and ConsenSys, will take the stage to delve into the strategic advantages of Palm Network and the myriad investment opportunities it presents in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Amidst the thought-provoking presentations and spirited discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a dynamic showcase of digital art titled “Call x Digital Art: Egalitarian Utopia.” This captivating exhibition serves as a tangible manifestation of Palm’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within its ecosystem. Additionally, a curated cocktail reception and a vibrant DJ set by LYDO will provide ample opportunities for attendees to network, exchange ideas, and forge connections with fellow enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Ready for NFT NYC week? Kick it off with "Palm Network pre-NFTNYC party": Hear from leaders like Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph, enjoy unique networking opportunities, immersive digital art, and a DJ set.



🎟️Info + RSVP (essential): https://t.co/AKEIuf3Sy5 Limited capacity!… pic.twitter.com/LFHS9jhohS — Palm Network (@BuildOnPalm) March 28, 2024

The Journey Ahead: A Vision for the Future

As Palm Network unveils its new governance model at NFTNYC, it lays the foundation for a future characterised by interconnected chains, where Palm emerges as the ultimate nexus for sports, culture, and entertainment on the blockchain. By nurturing an environment that empowers creativity, collaboration, and innovation, Palm Network aims to unlock the full potential of NFTs, the whole Web3 ecosystem, and decentralised technologies, driving unprecedented engagement and redefining the landscape of digital ownership and community participation.

Palm Network itself stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, facilitating groundbreaking applications in art, ticketing, loyalty programs, gaming, and collectables. With an unwavering commitment to creativity and innovation, Palm Network endeavours to propel the Web3 industry forward, unlocking new opportunities for artists, brands, and enthusiasts to authentically engage with their audience in transformative and meaningful ways.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a marketing researcher and copywriter with a background in international relations. Her professional portfolio includes the writing of research papers focused on the import and export of products to Europe and Asia. Proficiency in the Chinese language and the time she has spent in China have extended her capabilities to master not only European markets but also those in China and Singapore. While currently living in Italy, Viktoriia continues to deepen her knowledge and skills in marketing and copywriting. Her experience allows her to perform analytical work and create texts on a diverse range of topics, ensuring accessibility to a broad audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

