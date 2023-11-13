OpenAI Seeks Additional Microsoft Funding to Turbocharge Generative AI Development

In Brief OpenAI seeks additional funding from Microsoft to develop 'superintelligence', aiming to create human-equivalent intelligent generative AI software.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, envisions further financial support from Microsoft as he steers the company towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) — software with human-like intelligence.

Altman recently praised the current partnership with Microsoft, led by CEO Satya Nadella, for its effectiveness and mutual profitability, and anticipates more funding from the tech giant and other investors to sustain the high costs of developing advanced AI models.

Microsoft’s Significant Investment in OpenAI

Earlier this year, Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI under a multiyear agreement, valuing the San Francisco-based company at $29 billion. Altman hopes for continued investment from Microsoft, considering the substantial resources required to achieve AGI, including extensive computing power and training expenses.

Despite good revenue growth this year, OpenAI remains unprofitable due to the hefty training costs of its AI models. However, Altman is optimistic, highlighting the beneficial aspects of the Microsoft partnership and its implications for both companies’ successes.

New Developments and Business Model for OpenAI

OpenAI recently unveiled new tools and updates to its GPT-4 model, attended by Nadella. These include customizable versions of ChatGPT and a GPT Store, resembling Apple’s App Store in revenue sharing with popular GPT creators. Altman clarifies that these offerings are conduits to OpenAI’s core product of ‘intelligence in the sky.’

Altman said he balances his time between researching superintelligence and developing computing power to achieve it. He envisions creating safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) that benefits humanity, working on more autonomous agents capable of complex tasks and actions.

OpenAI is currently developing its next AI model iteration GPT-5, that would require more data from both public and proprietary sources. While its capabilities are uncertain, Altman stressed the importance of predicting new model skills for safety.

OpenAI relies on Nvidia’s H100 chips for training its models, facing a supply crunch this year. Although Altman anticipates better supply next year, he acknowledges the emerging competition in AI chips from companies like Google, Microsoft, AMD and Intel.

With the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI has taken an early lead in generative AI. Altman believes large language models are crucial for AGI development, differentiating OpenAI’s approach from competitors who might undervalue the role of language in developing intelligence.

