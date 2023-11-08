Oracle and Microsoft Ink Deal to Advance AI-Powered Bing Search Capabilities

Tech giants Oracle and Microsoft have unveiled a multi-year agreement that will see Microsoft harnessing the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI infrastructure, coupled with its own Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, to enhance the inferencing of AI models.

According to the announcement, the primary focus is to optimize Microsoft’s Bing conversational search capabilities. The service aims to offer a significantly enhanced search experience and relies on intricate AI models for the evaluation and analysis of search results.

This collaboration involves the utilization of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI infrastructure alongside Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure to enhance the inferencing of AI models, particularly for Microsoft Bing’s conversational searches.

Leveraging Oracle’s Interconnect for Microsoft Azure empowers Microsoft to efficiently manage large-scale OCI Compute resources, addressing the growing demand for Bing’s conversational search feature.

“Generative AI is a monumental technological leap and Oracle is enabling Microsoft and thousands of other businesses to build and run new products with our OCI AI capabilities,” said Karan Batta, Senior Vice President of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This collaboration aims to bring new experiences to a global audience.”

Solving Compute Demands for Microsoft’s Generative AI

Inference models, central to this collaboration, require an immense amount of computational and storage resources. They entail the utilization of thousands of compute and storage instances, in conjunction with tens of thousands of GPUs operating seamlessly in parallel.

These resources collectively form a colossal and interconnected supercomputer, facilitated by a multi-terabit network. This intricate infrastructure is fundamental to sustaining the insatiable demands of Bing’s conversational search feature.

Microsoft’s head of marketing search and AI, Divya Kumar, said, “Microsoft Bing is leveraging the latest advancements in AI to provide a dramatically better search experience for people across the world.

“Our collaboration with Oracle and use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure along with our Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, will expand access to customers and improve the speed of many of our search results,” Kumar added.

The collaboration between Oracle and Microsoft is not only a significant stride in the development of AI infrastructure but also an exciting step forward in the evolution of search technology.

As the partnership unfolds, it is set to shape the future of AI-powered search experiences for users worldwide, delivering faster and more insightful results and opening up new horizons in the world of artificial intelligence.

