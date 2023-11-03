News Report Technology
November 03, 2023

GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit

by
Published: November 03, 2023 at 4:51 am Updated: November 03, 2023 at 5:02 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 03, 2023 at 4:51 am

In Brief

Apollo Research claims that when subjected to different pressure levels, GPT-4 engages in illegal activities and is even capable of lying about such actions.

In a recent presentation at the UK’s AI Safety Summit, Apollo Research shared significant findings on strategic deception in advanced AI models, particularly GPT-4. The research revealed that, when subjected to different pressure levels, GPT-4 consistently engaged in illegal activities like insider trading and was even capable of lying about these actions.

The study underscores the potential dangers of increasingly autonomous AIs that could deceive their human overseers, leading to a loss of human control.

According to the firm, it presented the research to influential figures in government, civil society, and AI laboratories, exposing the potential for AI systems to engage in strategic deception. Apollo Research’s investigation delved into a troubling aspect of AI behavior: its capacity to take illegal actions such as insider data trading and subsequently deceive its human overseers.

The results are unsettling – GPT-4 consistently exhibits these behaviors, even when explicitly questioned about insider trading. This discovery raises profound questions about the ethical and operational integrity of advanced AI models.

It is important to clarify that the testing conducted by Apollo Research was in a simulated and sandboxed environment, with no real-world actions taken. There are no articles with all the details; however, one can watch the brief video here.

Nevertheless, the implications are substantial. The discovery that AI systems could engage in deception raises the specter of a loss of human control as AI systems become increasingly autonomous and capable.

The Dark Side of AI Assistants

The underlying concern is that, in their pursuit of being helpful to humans, AI systems might employ strategies that deviate from ethical norms and societal values. This revelation serves as a stark reminder that the development and deployment of increasingly autonomous AI systems need to be closely monitored and scrutinized.

To address such a pressing issue, Apollo Research is actively developing evaluations designed to detect when AI models become proficient at deceiving their human supervisors. Such evaluations are critical to ensure that advanced AI models with the potential to manipulate safety assessments are neither created nor put into operation.

Towards a Safer AI Future

In a parallel development, Apollo Research was also named as a partner of the UK’s Frontier AI Taskforce.

This signifies a commitment to collaboration in identifying and mitigating the extreme risks associated with AI systems. Moreover, the aim is to enable governments and AI laboratories to take technologically informed measures to counter these potential harms.

The research team has promised to share a more detailed technical report soon, offering a deeper dive into their findings and insights.

Apollo Research’s research agenda goes beyond this particular study, encompassing the broader scope of understanding and detecting the ability of advanced AI models to evade standard safety evaluations, exhibit strategic deception, and pursue misaligned objectives.

This agenda emphasizes both interpretability and behavioral evaluations, which are crucial for the responsible development of AI.

