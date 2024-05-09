Web3 and Crypto Events in May 2024: Exploring New Technologies and Emerging Trends in Blockchain and DeFi

In Brief May 2024 features crypto and Web3 events worldwide, including Bitcoin Asia, BlockShow X BlockDown Asia, Abu Dhabi AI Connect, Ethereum events, and others.

May 2024 is packed with crypto and Web3 events across the globe. Bitcoin Asia and BlockShow X BlockDown Asia in Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi AI Connect in Abu Dhabi offer networking opportunities. ETH Bratislava and NFT Bucharest in Europe discuss Ethereum scaling and privacy solutions, while Consensus in Austin and CONF3RENCE in Dortmund discuss decentralisation debates. Wiki Banking Expo Hong Kong concludes the month with fintech advancements.

8 – 9 May 2024, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

The world’s leading two-day artificial intelligence conference, known as a meeting of multidisciplinary specialists, is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Immersion talks about the most recent advances in critical fields such as computing, robotics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and the hot topic of generative artificial intelligence, which are expected to captivate visitors. Given that generative models have changed businesses throughout the globe by producing original material in response to text cues, this conference focuses on extending the potential applications of this technology into the future.

8 – 9 May 2024, Hong Kong

The goal of this event is to create links between builders and Web3 and cryptocurrency ecosystems, as well as facilitate networking and transaction flow between active sector VCs and potential builders. The event will include fireside lectures, round-robin conversations, seminars, and startup exhibitions, in addition to networking possibilities. Cryptocurrency and Web3 technology suppliers will provide incentives for cooperation with startups in addition to investment.

9 – 10 May 2024, Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, Hong Kong

At the much-awaited Bitcoin Asia event, you will be able to immerse yourself in the core of the Bitcoin ecosystem. You’ll have an opportunity to present your business to hundreds of leading Bitcoin-related organisations worldwide. With the Whale Pass, you may enhance your experience by receiving special seating, VIP benefits, and personal concierge assistance. Additionally, audiences will be delighted by the interactive multimedia installations at the Bitcoin Asia Art Gallery, which will highlight innovative advancements in typical art on Bitcoin and offer a singular chance to interact with and purchase such artworks directly.

8 – 9 May 2024, Bucharest

The event brings together more than 1,000 eminent specialists and thought leaders from the gaming, banking, technologies, and creative sectors to investigate the huge consequences and endless potential of decentralisation. The agenda includes panels, well-thought-out social events, and insightful presentations with the goal of encouraging cooperation and idea sharing among Web2 and Web3 professionals.

10 – 11 May 2024, Bratislava

The conference agenda includes thought-provoking talks about the new technologies that will shape the future. These include new privacy protocols like zk-SNARKs and zk-STARKs, Ethereum scaling solutions, and the newest governance frameworks that are advancing DAOs. Guests will also expect comprehensive discussions on stablecoin breakthroughs, real-world asset tokenisation improvements, and new prospects in liquid staking and re-staking primitives.

29 – 31 May 2024, Austin, Texas

At this gathering, everyone can gain the expertise and abilities necessary to drive a more decentralised future through engaging sessions that address market obstacles and major debates led by the speakers. The term “Consensus” is a reflection of its primary goal, which is to establish a place for businesses to get together and discuss important topics, commemorate significant accomplishments, and have frank discussions.

15 – 16 May 2024, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

The conference will be attended by executives and managers from different industries. It covers every aspect of emerging technologies, including blockchain, NFTs, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse. For this reason, the most astute speakers and the most progressive companies come together. As the foundation of Web3, it offers a special setting for learning about and utilising the intriguing possibilities of the decentralised ledger.

17 May 2024, Sky 100, Hong Kong

This conference is expected to be one of Asia’s most important and influential fintech and digital finance events of the year. Attending the event is completely free, and using the incredible Sky100 panoramic deck is also free. This big expo is supported by over 300 notable firms, over 200 media agencies, over 30 major industry players, and more. It is expected to attract over 3,000 people from a wide range of sectors.

18 – 27 May 2024, Berlin

Berlin Blockchain Week emphasises that self-organisation is the foundation of the digital currency’s ecosystem and is an independent, community-driven event with no official management. The May event, which is being held in Berlin, is open to people, initiatives, and everyone else who is interested in having thought-provoking and instructive conversations. The primary goal is to reduce market noise and concentrate on education in order to promote widespread adoption by providing personal industry knowledge.

20 – 21 May 2024, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

Leading industry personalities and entrepreneurs come together for the largest cryptocurrency event in Dubai, Crypto Expo Dubai, to network and talk about possible business possibilities. This is an unmatched opportunity for you to learn while networking with leading cryptocurrency trading and investing organisations.

21 – 23 May 2024, Radialsystem, Berlin

DappCon provides a forum for blockchain professionals and developers to interact, share expertise, and remain informed about advancements in the field. The event offers a dynamic and instructive atmosphere for attendees to gain knowledge from a range of backgrounds and practical competence within the blockchain community, thanks to the broad array of speakers.

21 – 22 May 2024, Crowne Plaza Minhal, Riyadh

With over 200 delegates eager to discover new frontiers in Saudi Arabian finance, Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2024 aims to bring about a major change in the state of finance. The event, which brings together stakeholders, experts, and leaders in the sector, promotes innovation and cooperation in accordance with Vision 2030, with a focus on progress, inclusion in finance, and the change required to build a successful future for Saudi Arabia.

21 – 23 May 2024, ExCeL London, London

Explore the current and future effects of a transaction-based system on companies at the London Blockchain Conference. This event will have thought-provoking speeches by prominent players in the blockchain space, such as CEOs, experts in AI and Web3, and journalists. The conference provides many opportunities for participants to establish relationships with industry professionals. Experts from all over the world will fill the venue and offer a special setting for growth, learning, and cooperation.

24 – 26 May 2024, CIC Innovation Campus, Berlin

The subject of ETHBerlin this year, “IDENTITY CRISIS,” alludes to the present condition of unpredictability in the world. The globe is in a protracted crisis, with everything from crumbling supply networks and unstable financial markets to failed educational and healthcare facilities. But, there is a chance to foster ground-breaking concepts and bring about game-changing adjustments in this disaster.

31 May – 2 June 2024, Dogpatch Labs, CHQ, Dublin

The Official Web3 hackathon of Ireland is being held in Dublin by ETH Ireland with the goal of “Engineering Irish Tech Culture.” This event, also known as ETHDublin, brings together global communities of united investors, developers, and innovators to address industry issues and fully use Web3 technology. Ireland’s innovative culture and pool of top talent have made it a desirable location for international investment in the blockchain space.

31 May – 2 June 2024, Holešovice Market, Prague

Holešovice Market will host the third edition of ETHPrague, which combines a conference and hackathon to create a distinctive festival-like environment with outdoor areas and a range of entertaining events. Attendees anticipate a range of thought-provoking lectures, roundtable discussions, and participatory workshops covering subjects including sustainability, solarpunk principles, environmental issues, Ethereum’s continuous development, and community expansion.

