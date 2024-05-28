Nexo Teams Up With The Tie To Elevate User Trading Experience With Advanced Real-Time Analytics

In Brief Nexo partnered with The Tie to integrate advanced real-time analytics, enabling users to manage risk and diversify strategies.

Cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo (NEXO) announced that it has partnered with The Tie, an information services provider for digital assets, to integrate advanced real-time analytics. This integration aims to democratize access to data, traditionally limited to institutions, enabling more users to make informed decisions, manage risk, and diversify their strategies.

The Tie serves as a provider of information services for digital assets. Its flagship product, The Tie Terminal, represents a workstation for institutional digital asset investors. It consolidates real-time news from numerous sources with sentiment analytics, spot and derivatives data, alternative data, as well as on-chain data into a single platform.

As a result of this partnership, retail clients on Nexo will gain access to these tools. Depending on the asset, users will be able to utilize a variety of indicators directly within Nexo’s Markets section, such as statistics from social media platform X, on-chain activity, gas fees, ownership distribution, and asset descriptions. By providing this suite of analytical instruments, Nexo aims to enhance its Loyalty program and further innovate to improve the overall trading experience for its users.

“Learning to analyze and “hear” the market takes time, but it also takes information,” said Elitsa Taskova, CPO of Nexo. “Together with the Tie, we are acting on our commitment to ensure all users have fast access to market sentiment and movements, enhancing their experience, strategies, knowledge, and engagement through valuable data-driven insights,” she added.

Nexo Launches NEXO Token Hunt Initiative, Offering $12M In Rewards To Users

Nexo facilitates rapid fiat on-ramps for more than 40 cryptocurrencies, delivers instant cryptocurrency credit lines, offers earn rates on assets, and offers crypto-backed credit cards. Serving nearly 7 million individuals throughout 200 jurisdictions, the firm supports users in growing their cryptocurrency holdings via its diverse variety of products and services. In 2022, the company introduced its investment arm, Nexo Ventures, which has since expanded to include 60 portfolio companies, including The Tie.

Recently, Nexo has unveiled the NEXO Token Hunt, a new initiative designed to reward both new and existing users with $12 million for their participation in the Nexo ecosystem. It is currently ongoing and is aimed at encouraging users to earn points by engaging in activities on the Nexo platform.

