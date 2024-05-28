Illuvium Gears Up To Launch Its Open Beta Testnet, Enabling Users To Engage And Earn Airdrop Points

In Brief Illuvium will launch its Open Beta Testnet at 21:00 UTC on May 28th, allowing participants to receive 100 points for each hour of gameplay.

Interoperable blockchain game universe Illuvium (ILV) announced the opening of its Open Beta Testnet at 21:00 UTC on May 28th, with several hours of downtime anticipated during the deployment process.

Additionally, Illuvium has published the rules for the Open Beta Testnet airdrop points. Participants in the Open Beta Testnet can receive 100 points for every hour of gameplay, with their playtime tracked throughout all three games within the Illuvium universe, namely Arena, Zero, and Beyond.

Moreover, users have the chance to earn bonus points by gathering Illuvial collectibles. These points are awarded upon the completion of each set within the five tiers, which encompass every Illuvial in that tier and each stage. Tier 0 awards 200 points, Tier 1 awards 400 points, Tier 2 awards 800 points, Tier 3 awards 1,200 points, Tier 4 awards 2,400 points, and Tier 5 awards 15,000 points.

The initial distribution of ILV tokens amounts to 20,000, which accounts for 10% of the total token supply. Upon the conclusion of the Open Beta Testnet, airdrop points will be calculated, and all participants will receive their portion of ILV directly to IMX Passport wallets. Users will have the option to select the airdrop lockup period or claim their tokens directly through the dashboard.

Rangers, the Open Beta Testnet begins in 12 hours! 🎉



This major milestone kicks off at 21:00 UTC on May 28th. During deployment, expect a few hours of downtime.



We know you're on the edge of your seats, but while you wait. Learn how the airdrop points will be tracked in this… pic.twitter.com/reNWe1DWMO — Illuvium (@illuviumio) May 28, 2024

Illuvium’s Play-to-Airdrop Program Offers ILV Tokens To RPG Players

Illuvium offers a range of decentralized role-playing games (RPGs) set in diverse and engaging worlds. Users can explore vast landscapes, hunt different creatures, and engage in battles within the Arenas or trade them on the exchange. The interconnected games allow users to utilize their assets in various ways across the series.

This airdrop marks the first of two in a series, with a total of 200,000 ILV tokens allocated to reward participants in a play-to-airdrop program lasting six months.

