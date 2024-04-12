Markets News Report Technology
Mocaverse Unveils MOCA Tokenomics, Dedicates Over 50% Of Token Supply To Community

Published: April 12, 2024 at 11:42 am Updated: April 12, 2024 at 11:42 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 12, 2024 at 11:42 am

In Brief

Mocaverse unveiled MOCA tokenomics–an omni-chain token fueling the interoperable cultural economy Moca network. 

Web3 project developed by game software company Animoca Brands, Mocaverse unveiled the tokenomics of the MOCA token–an omni-chain token fueling the interoperable cultural economy comprising partner “subnets” and their users, the Moca network. MOCA aims to redefine the Web3 cultural economy by fostering unity in culture, governance, and growth.

MOCA will function as the primary payment currency within the Mocaverse partner network, facilitating cross-chain transaction fees and proving user loyalty based on the quantity and duration of holdings. Additionally, MOCA will drive the advancement of growth-oriented offerings and services, enabling holders to monetize data and reputation.

The total token supply of MOCA amounts to 8,888,888,888 tokens distributed across various categories. The Moca network rewards comprise 31.5%, while 20% is distributed to the ecosystem and treasury. Strategic partners receive 13%, the team is allocated 12%, and liquidity reserves hold 10%. Distribution contributors and consultants receive 7%, operating expenses account for 5%, and community sales receive 1.5%.

Moreover, Mocaverse emphasized that over half of the token supply will be distributed to the community, including airdrops, to stimulate its growth and encourage user engagement. Another portion will be directed towards the ecosystem and treasury to bolster network expansion and boost the influence of the MOCA token. The remaining part will be allocated to community sales, offering priority and limited access to community members.

Mocaverse Completes Public Sale of MOCA, Distributing Over 126M Tokens to Community Participants

Mocaverse operates as a growth network, offering an interoperable infrastructure layer that encompasses Account, Identity, Reputation, and PointFi systems within the Mocaverse Partner Network. Its main objective is to develop an on-chain cultural economy.

Recently, Mocaverse conducted a public sale of MOCA tokens to the community. As part of this event, 126,984,127 MOCA tokens were distributed to the holders of Mocaverse non-fungible tokens (NFT), Moca ID users, and partner network members.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

