Mint Kicks Off ‘NFT Legends Season’ Ahead Of TGE With 10M MINT In Rewards

In Brief Mint has launched the “NFT Legends Season” campaign ahead of TGE, airdropping MINT to blue-chip NFT holders, active historical NFT traders, and stakers of eligible collections.

Layer 2 blockchain focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) sector, Mint Blockchain has introduced the “NFT Legends Season” campaign. As part of this initiative, it will distribute MINT tokens via airdrops to NFT OGs across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains, acknowledging the community’s contributions.

The NFT Legends Season represents the largest event leading up to Mint’s airdrop, which aims to honor key contributors within the NFT industry, recognizing their role in shaping the space. In order to mark the celebration, 1% of MINT’s total supply has been reserved for this event. The distribution of tokens will occur in full during Mint’s Token Generation Event (TGE), with no vesting period involved.

MINT’s total token supply is set at 1 billion, with 12% allocated for the airdrop program. For the NFT Legends Season alone, 10,000,000 MINT tokens have been designated.

Further enhancing the NFT Legends Season, a rewarding experience has been crafted to captivate participants. At the core of this experience lies the NFT Legend Box, a key feature designed to offer excitement and opportunities to all eligible users.

A total of 1% of the total MINT token supply will be randomly distributed among all NFT Legend Boxes. Users who qualify as NFT legends based on the outlined criteria can claim these boxes and subsequently earn MINT tokens. The claiming period for the NFT Legend Boxes is already underway and will close on February 15th.

Once participants claim their NFT Legend Boxes, they can participate in the adventure. Each box serves as an entry into a prize draw for MINT tokens. Boxes may reveal one of four distinct tiers: standard, premium, rare, and legendary. The higher the tier of the NFT Legend card within the box, the greater the MINT token reward it contains.

The most coveted tier, the legendary tier, offers the largest MINT token reward, making it a prized goal for participants. The unboxing period is scheduled to start at 12 PM UTC on February 16th and will remain open until the Mint airdrop and token generation event in the first quarter of 2025.

NFT Legends Season: Eligibility Criteria For Legend Box Whitelists

NFT Legend users who meet any of the following three criteria will be eligible to claim NFT Legend Boxes.

The first criterion includes OG NFT Collection Holders. These are collections that have been instrumental in establishing the NFT industry. Holders of certain collections on Ethereum, Optimism, Base, Berachain, and Mint networks qualify to claim a specific number of NFT Legend Boxes. The number of boxes allocated is determined by a comprehensive algorithm that evaluates the performance of the collection. Holders of CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Wrapped CryptoPunks will receive five boxes each. Holders of Azuki, Doodles, Space Doodles, and MintID will receive four boxes, while holders of Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bond Bears will receive three. For holders of Band Bears, Bit Bears, Sproto Gremlins, DeGods, Milady, Mocaverse, Cool Cats, and Moonbirds, two boxes will be allocated. Finally, holders of Ready Player Club, Matr1x KUKU, Weirdo Ghost Gang, Pandora, Boo Bears, Baby Bears, Honey Comb, Honey Jar (Gen 1), BeraTone Founder’s Sailcloth, and other eligible projects will receive one box. Eligibility was determined through a snapshot taken at 00:00 UTC on January 1st.

The second criterion involves active NFT traders. Users who have traded NFTs on OpenSea, Blur, or OKX Web3 can claim boxes based on their total trading volume on the Ethereum mainnet. For every 20 ETH of trading volume, one box is awarded, with a maximum limit of five boxes per user.

The third criterion applies to users who have staked eligible collections in Blur Lending or BendDAO. These users are considered holders of Category 1 collections and will qualify for box allocations under the same rules as other holders in this category.

Mint is a Layer 2 network on Ethereum, purpose-built for the NFT ecosystem. Developed using the OP Stack and supported by NFTScan and Optimism, it provides a specialized infrastructure tailored to the needs of the NFT sector. Fully compatible with the EVM, Mint enables developers on Ethereum to effortlessly expand their projects to this innovative network, ensuring continuity and ease of integration.

