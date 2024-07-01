Mint Launches Its Public Mainnet, Opening Access To Community And Developers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Mint launched its public mainnet and opened access to community users, following successful devnet release in May.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Mint (MINT) announced the launch of its Public Mainnet and opened access to community users. This release comes after the deployment of devnet in May, during which Mint conducted extensive development and rigorous testing.

With this launch, Mint’s infrastructure became fully operational, supported by over 100 ecosystem partners and serving more than 400,000 active on-chain addresses. At present, it includes various block explorers such as Mint Explorer, Mint Scan, NFTScan, and SocialScan. It also incorporates cryptocurrency wallets like MetaMask and Rabby Wallet, among others, alongside cross-chain bridges such as Mint Bridge, Owlto Finance, and Orbiter Finance.

Additionally, Mint’s infrastructure encompasses data services including DeFiLlama and L2beat and more, supports protocols like MintSwap and IceCreamSwap, and collaborates with oracles and security audit partners.

To support its growth, Mint announced that its Mint Eco Fund has allocated 5% of MINT tokens to incentivize developer participation. In cases when projects contribute to the Mint Mainnet ecosystem, builders have the option to apply for support from the Mint Eco Fund.

Mint plans to roll out its major mainnet activity to encourage Web3 developers and community members to take part in building the Mint blockchain mainnet later in July.

🟢 Mint Blockchain Public Mainnet Is Now Live! 🟢🚀



Today marks a monumental milestone in the evolution of Mint Blockchain. Following the successful release of the Dev Mainnet on May 15, 2024, we are thrilled to announce that Mint Blockchain is now ready for the world. 🍀🌍… pic.twitter.com/E3qKkNBHKy — Mint (@Mint_Blockchain) July 1, 2024

Mint Raises $5M In Financing To Advance Its NFT Infrastructure

It is an Ethereum-native Layer 2 network tailored for the non-fungible token (NFT) sector, developed using the OP Stack and supported by NFTScan and Optimism. Fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Mint enables Ethereum developers to effortlessly extend their projects onto this new network. Moreover, this integration offers reduced gas fees and enhanced scalability for the Ethereum ecosystem.

Notably, as part of the Optimism Superchain, developers and Web3 projects within the Mint ecosystem have access to funding opportunities from the OP Foundation. This support aims to encourage innovation and foster growth within the Mint ecosystem.

Recently, the project raised $5 million in a seed financing round led by Jsquare, SNZ Capital, Antalpha Ventures, Mask Network, BlockAI Ventures, and other prominent contributors. It intends to allocate these funds towards enhancing the global market presence of Mint blockchain and advancing the development of its NFT infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson