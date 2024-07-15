Mint Initiates Mint Expedition Event, Allocating 12% Of Total MINT Supply For Community Airdrop Rewards

In Brief Mint announced the launch of Mint Expedition, a mainnet event for Web3 and NFT decentralized applications.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Mint (MINT) announced the launch of Mint Expedition, a mainnet event for Web3 and non-fungible token (NFT) decentralized applications (dApps).

As part of the event, Mint will allocate 12% of the total MINT token supply to participants in Mint voyages. These tokens will be distributed during the airdrop season as a gesture of appreciation and recognition from Mint. Participants eligible for the airdrop include MintID Stakers, Activated GreenID Holders, and Mint Expedition users. The first two groups have been involved in Mint’s initiatives since before the public mainnet launch.

The first season of Mint Expedition, titled Explorer’s Base, officially commences today. Participants at Explorer’s Base can earn MP and Mint Expedition NFTs by completing interactive quests, enabling them to acquire core assets, establish and secure MNS, and pioneer as founding explorers on Mint. Additionally, all MP and Mint Expedition NFTs collected during the expedition qualify participants for MINT airdrops.

Mint Expedition invites participants to explore, create, engage with, and benefit from innovative projects while earning Mint MP and Mint Expedition NFTs. This community-driven ecosystem adventure aims to democratize access to Web3 and NFTs, ensuring an engaging experience for all, as highlighted in Mint’s social media post on platform X.

The event will unfold through a series of distinct seasons, each crafted to enrich the user journey. Over the coming months, new routes and opportunities will be unveiled, providing users with activities ranging from the Explorer’s Base to hidden oases and other mysterious adventure zones, culminating in the Mint Airdrop Season.

Particularly, during the entirety of the Mint Expedition, there are three distinct administrative zones, each providing guidance and rewards. The MP Zone incentivizes users to complete quests to earn MP points, while the Mint Expedition NFTs Zone enables users to obtain Mint Expedition NFTs upon quest completion. Additionally, the Referral Zone allows users to earn 10% of the airdrop received by invitees in the Mint Expedition.

Mint Launches Mainnet And Forest Voyage With Over 414,000 Users

It is an Ethereum-native Layer 2 network designed specifically for the NFT sector, built using the OP Stack and backed by NFTScan and Optimism. Fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Mint allows Ethereum developers to seamlessly extend their projects to this new network. Additionally, this integration provides reduced gas fees and improved scalability for the Ethereum ecosystem. The project launched its public mainnet earlier in July.

The recent launch follows the successful rollout of the Mint Dev Mainnet on May 15th and the Public Mainnet release on July 1st. Furthermore, the Mint Expedition follows the Mint Forest Voyage, which garnered participation from over 414,000 unique users and generated 28 million page views.

