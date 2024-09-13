Mint Blockchain And GoPlus Team Up To Introduce ‘Safe Growth of All Things’ Campaign

In Brief GoPlus and Mint unveil the “Safe Growth of All Things” campaign, focusing on innovation and asset security amid industry expansion.

Decentralized security data and service network GoPlus announced that it has partnered with Mint, a Layer 2 blockchain focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) industry. Together, they are launching the “Safe Growth of All Things” campaign, which aims to promote innovation in the blockchain sector, highlighting the importance of securing user assets and transactions amid fast industry expansion.

The event is scheduled to run from September 19th to December 3rd and will be divided into four phases. The first phase is the pre-launch period, where users with GreenID can visit the GoPlus SecWareX platform to claim the GoPlus Premium Armor, a premium outfit offering on-chain behavioral protection, and 1000 Energy Blocks (EB), a crucial resource on the SecWareX platform, during the Sprouting Phase. In the second phase, also known as Sprouting, users who collect more than 1,000 EB will be eligible for an airdrop of the Safe Growth SBT, which includes a 5% bonus on GoPlus EB.

During the growth phase, participants can earn EB. Users who gather more than 3,000 EB will be eligible to activate their Safe Growth SBT on the Mint event page. Activation may grant a random EB accelerator ranging from 10% to 20%. The EB accumulated during this phase will be enhanced according to the user’s EB bonus. Within a week of the event’s end, GoPlus will allocate bonus rewards based on each user’s EB and activity. Additionally, holders of Mint x GoPlus SBT will qualify for a future MINT airdrop.

‘Safe Growth of All Things’ To Offer EB Bonuses And SBT Airdrop For Active Users

Notably, users who gather over 1,000 EB will qualify for the exclusive Mint x GoPlus SBT airdrop. These users will also receive a 5% bonus on their GoPlus EB. For instance, if a user earns 100 EB during the event, they will receive an additional 5 EB at no extra cost during the 60-day campaign period.

Meanwhile, users who accumulate more than 3,000 EB will have the opportunity to activate their Mint x GoPlus SBT on the Mint platform. Activation will reward them with a random EB accelerator ranging from 10% to 20%, enabling them to boost their GoPlus EB by an extra 10% to 20%. Additionally, during the Growth Phase, users who receive EB bonuses will have the opportunity to earn extra EB rewards by completing tasks on the SecWareX platform.

