Microsoft to Launch 365 Copilot AI in November, Adds DALL-E 3 to Bing Chat

by Cindy Tan by Victor Dey In Brief At its event in New York City today, Microsoft unveiled its 365 Copilot. The AI assistant in slated to launch on November 1. Microsoft also revealed plans to add Open AI’s DALL-E 3 image generator to Bing Chat.

At its AI and Surface 2023 event in New York City today, Microsoft unveiled its 365 Copilot AI assistant. The tech giant announced that the Copilot for enterprises will be available starting Nov 1.

The new feature will be embedded into the upcoming Windows 11 release, as well as Microsoft 365 products and the Edge browser for business and enterprise users.

Nonetheless, Copilot comes at a cost. In July, the company unveiled its pricing structure, which entails a monthly fee of $30 for access to this feature.

Those utilizing Copilot can leverage its capabilities to summarize documents and compose emails. Furthermore, it has the ability to generate entirely new Word documents by drawing from information found in other files. It can also provide real-time highlights during Teams meetings.

Moreover, Copilot can also explain how it performed data visualization or projections in Excel. Users can evem request Copilot, on their laptop, to retrieve data from their phone. For example, users can instruct Copilot to locate their flight information, which it can extract from text messages or Bing Chat history stored on their phone.

Additionally, a unified Copilot will start rolling out on Sep 26 across all of Microsoft’s apps and services, including Windows, for free.

“It’s kind of like your PC now it’s kind of becoming your CP. We believe Copilot will fundamentally transform the relationship with technology and user in a new era of personal computing, the age of Copilots,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at the event.

On top of revealing Copilot, Microsoft also announced that it will be adding OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 image generator to Bing Chat. The AI image generator will be released this month for ChatGPT enterprise users, but Microsoft did not reveal the release date of DALL-E 3 for Bing.

Additionally, the company introduced enhanced shopping functionalities within Bing. The new features can users ask targeted questions, such as how they intend to use a product or other personalized questions to help them find the right products for their needs.

The use of AI-driven tools for online shopping with Bing is not a recent development. In June, Microsoft introduced features like Buying Guides and Price Match to streamline the online shopping experience. During that same month, the company also revealed a set of AI plugins designed to enhance Bing’s capabilities.

