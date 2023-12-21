Metropolis World and Unstoppable Domains Partner to Propel Web3 Identities for Steve Aoki, TimeOut and More

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Metropolis World teams up with Unstoppable Domains to bring Web3 domains to Metropolis for creators such as Steve Aoki, Time Out and more.

Social metaverse Metropolis World announced a partnership with Unstoppable Domains, to advance the development of digital collectibles and their integration into the Web3 landscape.

Metropolis World plans to merge digital and physical realms, a conduit where digital collectibles unlock an array of tangible products, exclusive content and immersive experiences. With a diverse audience encompassing on-trend brands and creators, Metropolis World has garnered over 300 founding citizens and partners including Steve Aoki, Time Out, 3LAU, Fvckrender, ThankYouX, Yung Gravy among others.

The collaboration will introduce several innovative features aimed at bolstering user interaction and perception within the metaverse. The Unique Fashion Line promises a collection fusing style and digital identity, mirroring the diverse nature of domain extensions such as .X, .crypto, .polygon, and .NFT.

Furthermore, avatars in Metropolis World will now possess unique traits, each unlocking personalized domains on Unstoppable Domains. This integration transforms digital avatars into keys to exclusive domains in the digital universe.

“Our partnership will focus on creating an evolution of digital identity by creating an expansive tool kit, interoperable avatars, and a bridge between digital and physical assets for a new generation of creators, audiences and brands,” Rashid Ajami, CEO and co-founder of Metropolis World told Metaverse Post. “By allowing users to create fully customizable avatars, they are able to represent themselves across the virtual realm and into the physical realm. The fashion lines tie back to the creators, brands and partnerships such as Unstoppable Domains, allowing consumers to interact with their favourite IPs and to represent these IPs via their digital persona.”

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains offers blockchain-minted Web3 domains, providing individuals with full ownership and control of their digital identity without renewal fees.

“Unstoppable Domains has always been driving for new opportunities to reimagine digital identity, and joining forces with Metropolis World spurs a new digital renaissance – an era where your online persona is a palette for creativity. We’re excited about how this partnership will help onboard web3 users of all types,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains.

Empowering the Next Generation of Metaverse Creators

The partnership extends into the physical realm with real-world products, bringing the digital experience to life through clothing and figurines. Looking ahead, the collaboration plans to engage the community with quests and gamified experiences to deepen user engagement within Metropolis World.

This partnership’s objective is to offer a more immersive and personalized expression of online identity tied to a Web3 domain, fostering a space where digital identity and self-expression are encouraged and celebrated.

“The majority of Web2 consumers place a massive significance on their physical assets/goods. By tying back to this, it creates an entry point for audiences to explore the digital realm via the physical. Furthermore, identity in this day and age spans between online and offline, and we believe these two realms must be accounted for every purchase a consumer makes,” explained Metropolis World’s Ajami.

“Our partnership allows users to pick and choose from an entire fashion collection exclusively designed for Unstoppable Domains where each TLD has its own unique vibe and style. It allows users to carry their TDL look and persona across different virtual experiences, games, metaverses, and all the way to the physical realm through merchandise,” he added.

Metropolis World asserts its genesis city has experienced overwhelming success, with all 500 properties sold out. Looking forward, the collaboration promises further developments, including the integration of Web3 domain logins and a fusion of digital and physical identities.

“The bigger vision is that every property in Metropolis will have its own domain that will act as an address for that virtual environment. This environment will be an evolution of your social media profile where you will be able to house your assets, your avatars, host games, go on quests, and engage within a 360-degree ecosystem,” said Ajami.

The metaverse holds boundless possibilities for the next generation of creators. Through this collaboration, Metropolis World and Unstoppable Domains aim to ease the user experience for online identity and community engagement in the digital realm.

“Users enjoy bullying digital personas, and through these digital personas, they can learn about web3 domains and have a window into our web3 ecosystem. A digital identity can be the first step to a web3 domain and vice versa,” Metropolis World’s Ajami told Metaverse Post. “If a user utilises their avatar in a game environment or on social media, it will provide exposure to our web3 community.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey