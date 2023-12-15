Lamborghini Unveils Lanzador Electric Ultra GT on Roblox for Exclusive Metaverse Preview

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Lamborghini aims to extend its presence to the metaverse, allowing Roblox users to virtually explore its new car Lanzador Electric Ultra GT.

Automobili Lamborghini today announced the launch of Lamborghini Lanzador Lab: The Official Design and Drive Experience on Roblox. Through the virtual platform, the company aims to help users explore the world of Lamborghini, offering a firsthand look at the design and technology of the upcoming all-electric Ultra GT car, named ‘Lanzador’.

The immersive 3D experience on Roblox will grants users the opportunity to engage with Lamborghini’s cutting-edge design and technology, providing an early insight into the Lanzador’s features years before its physical release. Through customizable options and interactive components, Lamborghini brings its signature innovation and style into the metaverse.

“We are thrilled to present the Lanzador on Roblox and offer a global audience the chance to engage with Lamborghini in an unprecedented way experiencing the new electric engine with more than 1 MW of peak power” said Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment of reaching a new generation of fans and showcasing our brand’s leadership in both the digital and physical realms.”

Going beyond traditional gaming, the Automobili Lamborghini experience on Roblox will offer users a virtual 3D space to explore the Lanzador’s performance, learn about the brand’s history and design DNA, and engage in various activities.

Users can tour a virtual replica of the Automobili Lamborghini museum, customize their digital Lanzador through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization program, and participate in virtual racing time trials with their personalized cars.

“It’s great to see the Lanzador Design Lab and the general design language inside the Roblox experience. It’s opening it to an even younger generation” declares Mitja Borkert, the Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini.

The immersive experience also offers Automobili Lamborghini-branded Roblox digital items and accessories, including a racing helmet, backpack, beanies, hats and a limited-edition Automobili Lamborghini Bull Head. Priced at 1.5 million Robux each (Roblox’s digital currency), the three exclusive Bull Heads come with a unique VIP reward.

The automobile company announced that three buyers will receive a custom In Real Life experience, including a visit to the Lamborghini headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, where they can tour the Museo Automobili Lamborghini and Ad Personam Studio, explore the physical Lanzador concept car, and learn more about its features.

Engaging with the fastest-growing age group of 17-24 years on the Roblox platform, Automobili Lamborghini aims to connect with a dynamic and diverse audience, showcasing its commitment to innovation and the future of digital luxury.

With Roblox’s global reach spanning over 180 countries, Lamborghini asserts that its presence in the metaverse will offer an authentic experience to fans worldwide.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey